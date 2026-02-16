• Leverages Visa Flex Credential technology to optimise FX efficiency and cross-border payments



• Launch marks a global first of Visa Flex Credential with multi-currency capability for cross-border transactions



Dubai, UAE: Liv, the UAE’s first and largest digital bank by Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye (MENAT) region, has launched a Multicurrency Visa Card that lets customers pay globally with one card that automatically routes transactions to the most relevant currency account. The launch marks a global first of Visa Flex Credential with multi-currency capability for cross-border transactions.



The card allows customers to hold and spend in AED plus major global currencies including US dollars, British pounds, euros, Canadian dollars and Australian dollars all managed in real time within the Liv app.



Designed for frequent travelers, overseas shoppers and customers with international financial needs, the Multicurrency Card removes the friction of managing multiple cards or manual currency switching.



The proposition is powered by Visa Flex Credential technology, which intelligently and automatically selects the cardholder’s most relevant currency account for the payment. Customers can spend globally using a single card, while transactions automatically fall back to AED if the relevant foreign currency balance is insufficient ensuring payments go through smoothly and helping reduce additional FX conversions abroad.



Rohit Garg, Group Head of Retail Products and Chief Digital Officer of Retail Banking and Wealth Management at Emirates NBD, said: “Liv Multicurrency proposition makes global spending effortless, helping our customers use multiple currencies seamlessly within a single, secure debit card leading to lower transaction costs. At Liv, we strive to constantly redefine our digital offerings and experience to benefit our customers. The launch of Multicurrency card powered by Visa Flex Credential reflects our focus on innovation, convenience and choice.”



Salima Gutieva, Visa’s VP & Country Manager for UAE, said: “With this first-ever multicurrency enablement of Visa Flex Credentials for cross-border transactions, we are giving consumers more convenience, flexibility, and control over how they pay, while giving banks a scalable solution to enhance their digital offerings. As cross-border spending from the UAE continues to grow, Visa is committed to delivering products that meet evolving customer needs and expand digital payment capabilities.”



The launch supports Emirates NBD’s broader strategy to strengthen its digital leadership and expand cross-border banking capabilities. For Liv, the Multicurrency Card represents a key pillar of its digital growth roadmap, reinforcing its position as a leading lifestyle digital bank in the region while supporting increased customer engagement and international transaction activity.



About Emirates NBD:

Emirates NBD (DFM: Emirates NBD) is a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye) region with a presence in 13 countries, serving over 9 million active customers. As of 31st December 2025, total assets were AED 1.164 trillion, (equivalent to approx. USD 316.5 billion). The Group has operations in the UAE, Egypt, India, Türkiye, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Russia and Bahrain and representative offices in China and Indonesia with a total of 787 branches and 4,526 ATMs / SDMs. Emirates NBD is the leading financial services brand in the UAE with a Brand value of USD 4.54 billion.



Emirates NBD Group serves its customers (individuals, businesses, governments, and institutions) and helps them realise their financial objectives through a range of banking products and services including retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, Islamic banking, investment banking, private banking, asset management, global markets and treasury, and brokerage operations. The Group is a key participant in the global digital banking industry with 97% of all financial transactions and requests conducted outside of its branches. The Group also operates Liv, the lifestyle digital bank by Emirates NBD, with close to half a million users, it continues to be the fastest-growing bank in the region.



Emirates NBD demonstrates leadership in sustainability by becoming the first bank globally to publish an IFRS S1 and S2-aligned report along with assurance of financed emissions and through the landmark issuance of the world’s first Sustainability-Linked Financing Sukuk by Emirates Islamic of USD 500 million fully aligned with ICMA guidelines. Emirates NBD continues to engage and support communities through its pioneering exchanger volunteer programme which completed 10 years in 2025 with over 160,000 hours contributed to social causes for over 1.1 million beneficiaries.