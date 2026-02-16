Abu Dhabi, The Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre (ADREC) - the custodian of Abu Dhabi’s real estate sector has launched the digitization of Expressions of Interest (EOI) for off-plan real estate registration through its "Madhmoun" platform. This was announced on the sidelines of the launch of the ‘Manchester City Yas Residences by Ohana’ project, with registration opening directly through ADREC's digital platform as the first development to register EOI’s electronically. Moving forward, all developers on new development projects will be required to register investor off-plan EOIs digitally through Madhmoun.

Under Madhmoun, EOIs will have direct oversight from ADREC, ensuring investor protection through the depositing of EOI funds into a government managed preparatory escrow account. It represents a shift from traditional off-plan investment practices, establishing a governed operational framework aligned with international best practices that safeguards all stakeholders in the real estate off-plan buying journey.

Engineer Sultan Al Memari, Acting Executive Director of the Real Estate Regulation Sector at Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre (ADREC), said “Safeguarding the interests of investors while keeping in mind the operational nuances of developers is always at the heart of our ongoing real estate sector transformation. Madhmoun has already delivered positive change to the market and EOIs through Madhmoun will further enhance Abu Dhabi’s image as an exception place to live, invest, and thrive. We are constantly working on elevating the real estate ecosystem through modernization of policies and digital transformation. This and many more initiatives will continue to cement Abu Dhabi’s position as a trusted real estate investment destination for years to come.

This approach eliminates traditional intermediary risks through digital refund mechanisms and enhanced oversight capabilities, providing superior monitoring and fund protection across all transactions.

