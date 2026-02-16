Cairo, Egypt: Bonyan for Development and Trade (“BONY.CA”), Egypt’s leading independent real estate platform, announces the full leasing of Building A5 to Nestlé Egypt, a globally renowned FMCG multinational. This milestone reflects Bonyan’s continued success in attracting top-tier tenants to its Grade-A portfolio and further reinforces its position as a leading real estate operating company in Egypt.

Under the terms of the lease agreement, Nestlé Egypt will occupy the entire 6,888 SQM to support the growth of its Nestlé Business Services (NBS)Shared Services organization. The lease agreement is for a 6-year term commencing March 2026, at a monthly rental rate of USD 30.4/SQM, with an annual escalation of 5%.

Acquired off-plan in November 2023 through a structured 7-year payment plan and following its official delivery, the asset is now recognized on Bonyan’s balance sheet and expected to turn cash-flow positive in 2026. Throughout the contract period, total rental revenues from A5 are projected to reach EGP 834.0 million1. With A5 fully paid-down by 2030, this asset will stand as a testament to Bonyan’s disciplined execution and long-term commitment to sustainable value creation.

This announcement follows the recent delivery of A5 in September 2025, Bonyan’s ninth operational asset. The delivery and full leasing of the asset underscore Bonyan’s disciplined execution of its long-term growth strategy, reflecting its ability to consistently attract quality tenants and enhance recurring cash flows across its expanding portfolio.

Strategically located on South 90 Street, directly opposite the American University in Cairo (AUC), Golden Gate is a landmark mixed-use development by REDCON Properties featuring a curated mix of retail, entertainment, and administrative spaces. Building A5, which has earned an EDGE Advanced Certificate for sustainability, represents a benchmark in design and environmental performance within Egypt’s commercial real estate landscape.

CEO’s Comment

“The full leasing of Building A5 to Nestlé Egypt is a strong endorsement of our portfolio’s quality, strategic locations and strong tenant relationships. Securing such a global brand immediately following the building’s delivery demonstrates our ability to execute with precision and capture value swiftly. This achievement reinforces our position as Egypt’s leading platform for premium income-generating commercial real estate and marks another step forward in our sustainable growth journey.” Tarek Abdelrahman