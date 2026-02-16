Dubai, UAE, 16 February 2026: OMNIYAT Group, the UAE-based diversified multi-brand real estate group, today announced audited consolidated financial results for OMNIYAT Holdings Ltd (“OHL”) and sales for Beyond Group DMCC for the year ended 31 December 2025.

Total Group Sales: Comprising OMNIYAT Holdings Ltd & Beyond Group DMCC

Total sales in 2025 across the Group were AED 20 billion (USD 5.4 billion) including:

AED 15.1 billion (USD 4.1 billion) of sales recorded by OHL comprising AED 9.3 billion (USD 2.5 billion) for projects launched under the OMNIYAT brand and AED 5.8 billion (USD 1.6 billion) for projects launched under the BEYOND brand name and recorded within OHL.

AED 4.8 billion (USD 1.3 billion) of sales recorded separately by the BEYOND Group DMCC.

OMNIYAT Holdings Ltd (OHL) Financial Highlights:

Revenue increased by 150% to reach a record AED 4.1 billion, driven by strong demand for residential and commercial ultra-luxury real estate and construction progress for launched projects.

Gross profit was up 169% to AED 2.1 billion, reflecting disciplined execution at scale, strong demand across portfolio companies, accelerated development momentum, and rigorous capital allocation.

Net profit reached AED 1.2 billion, reflecting strong demand across the portfolio, robust development activity, and a continued focus on capital discipline.

Revenue backlog reached AED 19.6 billion, reinforcing strong revenue visibility.

Mahdi Amjad, Founder and Executive Chairman, commented:

“These results reflect a remarkable year of strong execution and disciplined financial management underpinned by robust demand across the different brands and segments in our portfolio. The strong sales momentum continued, supported by Dubai’s real estate market momentum, steady international demand and our continued focus on design-led, high-quality developments.

“We have a strong and diversified balance sheet, supporting our long-term stability and underpinning our accelerated growth strategy. We are also well positioned to leverage the strong global investor demand following the two Sukuk issuances in 2025 which demonstrated trust in our disciplined strategy, robust pipeline, and ability to deliver exceptional developments, as Dubai and the UAE sustain their appeal as global investment destinations.”

Strong forward revenue visibility

OHL entered 2026 with substantial revenue visibility supported by contracted sales across its development portfolio. A backlog of AED 19.6 billion is expected to be recognised as revenue over the next four years. The value of developments in progress rose 49.2% YoY to reach AED 11.3 billion, reflecting the scale and depth of OHL’s active pipeline. This provides a strong foundation for future earnings of OHL and supports the resilience and ambition of the broader Group’s long-term growth strategy.

OHL continued to strengthen its balance sheet while investing in future growth. Total assets increased to AED 21.3 billion from AED 12.8 billion in 2024. Meanwhile, total equity increased 25.3% YoY to AED 9.5 billion, supporting continued expansion while maintaining capital discipline.

Capital structure, liquidity and institutional engagement

During the year, OHL further diversified its funding base and strengthened its liquidity position. The Company successfully entered the international debt capital markets through sukuk issuance of USD 500 million in May 2025 followed by a USD 400 million issuance in September 2025. Sukuk Certificates of the Company are listed on Nasdaq Dubai and London Stock Exchange’s International Securities Market. The Company’s cash and cash equivalents stood at AED 4.7 billion, providing strong liquidity to support ongoing development and investment activity as the business grows. These milestones reflect growing institutional engagement and confidence in the Company’s governance, assets and long-term strategy.

Operational Highlights

The portfolio companies cemented their market leadership positions, particularly in the ultra-luxury segment. Throughout the year, OHL expanded its portfolio by launching six new projects across Dubai Maritime City, Business Bay and Dubai Islands with an aggregate GDV of AED 20.8 billion, the highest in the company’s history. OHL has strategically expanded into the wider real estate luxury segment through the launch of projects under the Beyond brand.

In the wider luxury segment, BEYOND has scaled rapidly since its inception in 2024, launching ten Beyond branded projects across key strategic locations such as Dubai Maritime City, Palm Jumeirah and Dubai Islands including multiple multibillion Dirham projects such as Kanyon, Soulever, PASSO and Hado – across Dubai, allowing the company to carry strong momentum into 2026. This demonstrates strong market demand and establishes BEYOND as a significant new growth engine within the Group’s diversified real estate portfolio.

New Acquisitions and portfolio enhancements

OMNIYAT marked two decades of shaping the UAE’s luxury real estate landscape, building on its market leadership and growth momentum to complete major land acquisitions in Business Bay area, Marasi Marina, Dubai Islands as well as Ras Al Khaimah during the year 2025. Two notable acquisitions in Business Bay were launched during the year as ultra-high end office projects – Lumena and Lumena Alta, achieving an aggregate sales value of AED 7.1 billion and establishing OMNIYAT’s leadership in the office segment.

Another major acquisition is the acquisition of Marasi Bay Island, which further expands the Company’s vision for an ultra-luxury waterfront ecosystem in Dubai. The reclaimed island will offer a curation of ultra-luxury lifestyle experiences by OMNIYAT, including the first beach club in the Burj Khalifa District.

During the year, OMNIYAT partnered with Marjan to develop a landmark ultra-luxury masterplan on Marjan Beach in Ras Al Khaimah, which will mark the Group’s first major step outside the Emirate of Dubai.

Group strategic evolution and outlook

2025 marked a defining year in the evolution of OMNIYAT Group as a master planner and developer of large-scale destinations. In addition to large scale developments in Marasi Marina and Dubai Maritime City, a new masterplan development was launched in 2025 in Dubai Islands. The Group has another masterplan in its pipeline in Ras Al Khaimah which is scheduled to be launched in the year 2026.

During the year, the governance framework was strengthened with the appointment of an Advisory Board, bringing together senior regional and international expertise to support strategic decision-making and long-term value creation.

The UAE and wider regional real estate market continue to show highly supportive fundamentals, underpinned by long-term economic vision, sustained population growth, global capital inflows and the UAE’s increasing position as a destination of choice for high-net-worth individuals. These structural tailwinds are accelerating demand at a moment when the Group’s strategy is moving decisively into execution.

In the ultra-luxury segment, where OMNIYAT holds a commanding position in transactions above USD 5 million, this environment continues to reinforce the depth and resilience of demand, while also supporting the Group’s broader expansion across the wider luxury and premium real estate landscape.

As the Group moves into 2026, it remains focused on disciplined growth, selective expansion and creating destinations and experiences aligned with the region’s long-term vision.