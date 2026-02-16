Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Nemetschek Arabia, part of the Nemetschek Group, one of the world’s leading software providers for the Architecture, Engineering, Construction and Operations (AEC/O) industry, has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Saudi Facility Management Association (SFMA) to support the advancement of the facilities management sector in the Kingdom through innovation, knowledge exchange and workforce development.

The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to supporting Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 by enhancing industry standards, accelerating digital transformation and building national capabilities within the facilities management ecosystem. Under the MoU, both parties will collaborate closely to exchange expertise and best practices, develop competencies and introduce advanced, technology-driven approaches to facilities management.

Key areas of cooperation include the organization of joint workshops, seminars and training programs, participation in industry exhibitions and events, and collaboration on research and development initiatives aimed at introducing innovative solutions for the FM sector. The partnership will also explore the execution of pilot projects across the public and private sectors, with a focus on smart facilities management, digital twins and data-driven operations.

In addition, Nemetschek Arabia and SFMA will work together to support sustainability initiatives, provide access to educational materials, offer technical and professional consultancy, and contribute to the development of national talent through targeted training and capacity-building programs.

Speaking on the collaboration, Yves Padrines, Chief Executive Officer of the Nemetschek Group, noted that facilities management is a critical pillar in maximizing the long-term value, sustainability and performance of the built environment. “As Saudi Arabia advances its Vision 2030 ambitions, digitalization across the full asset lifecycle, from design and construction to operations, has never been more important. Our collaboration with the Saudi Facility Management Association reflects Nemetschek’s commitment to supporting the Kingdom’s transformation by enabling smarter, data-driven facilities through open, interoperable technologies and strong industry partnerships.”

Muayad Simbawa, Managing Director of Nemetschek Arabia, added that facilities management is entering an era defined by digitalization, sustainability and intelligent operations. “This strategic collaboration with the Saudi Facility Management Association reflects our shared belief that technology, skills and collaboration are essential to unlocking the full potential of the FM sector. By combining Nemetschek’s expertise in digital twins and lifecycle solutions with SFMA’s industry leadership, we aim to support smarter assets, stronger capabilities and a more resilient facilities management ecosystem aligned with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.”

Eng. Ayed bin Awad Al-Qahtani, Chairman of the Board of the Saudi Facility Management Association, said: “Our mission at SFMA is to set the gold standard for facility management in the Kingdom. By partnering with a global technology leader like Nemetschek, we are ensuring that our professionals have access to the most advanced tools and international expertise available. This collaboration will catalyze innovation, drive research, and, most importantly, equip our national talent with the competencies required to manage the Kingdom's mega-projects with precision and excellence.”

The MoU underscores both organizations’ commitment to advancing the facilities management profession in Saudi Arabia and supporting the Kingdom’s transformation agenda through innovation, knowledge sharing and long-term ecosystem development.

About the Nemetschek Group

The Nemetschek Group is a globally leading software provider for the digital transformation in the AEC/O and media industries. Its intelligent software solutions cover the entire lifecycle of construction and infrastructure projects and allow creatives to optimize their workflows. Customers can plan, construct, and manage construction projects more efficiently and sustainably, and develop digital content such as visualizations, films, and computer games in a creative way. The software company drives new technologies such as artificial intelligence, digital twins, and open standards (OPEN BIM) in the AEC/O industries to increase productivity and sustainability and continuously expands its portfolio, including through acquisitions and investments in innovative start-ups. More than 7 million users are currently using these customer-focused solutions. Founded by Prof. Georg Nemetschek in 1963, the Nemetschek Group today employs around 4,000 experts globally.

The company, which has been listed in the MDAX and TecDAX since 1999, achieved a revenue of EUR 995.6 million and an EBITDA of EUR 301.0 million in 2024. Since the end of 2024, the Nemetschek Group is certified in accordance with ISO 27001, the internationally recognized standard for information security management systems (ISMS).

About Saudi Facility Management Association (SFMA)

Saudi Facility Management Association was established as part of the evolution era towards prosperous future of Saudi Arabia. We believe that properly.

In line with its ambitious aspirations to enhance its national presence, and in line with the vision of the kingdom 2030, SFMA has started integrated strategic plan for the coming years to bring a comprehensive and direct development in all aspects of facility management and its services.

We aim to be a vocational association that aims to develop and enhance its level and those who work in facility management. Its tasks include putting bases and criteria for practicing and developing the profession including license terms, setting rules and tests required to obtain vocational degrees, preparing studies and researches, organizing courses, holding seminars and conferences related to the career, as well as providing consultancy and advice as per its field of specialty and according to the regulations set by the board and the members.

Ultimately, we are going to be the hub for all facility management professionals.

Visit us at https://sfma.sa/en

