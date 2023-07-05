In the presence of and on the sidelines of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister’s official visit to the United Kingdom (UK), the CEO of SICO, Najla Al Shirawi, and Teresa Parker, Executive Vice President and President EMEA. of Northern trust signed an agreement to strengthen asset management services and foster investment opportunities in the GCC markets.

Mrs Al Shirawi commended the longstanding ties between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the United Kingdom. She highlighted that this strong bond is underpinned by both countries’ commitment to cultivate prosperous opportunities for their citizens.

In combining their respective strengths and expertise, SICO and Northern Trust will create new opportunities, enhance securities and financial asset management servicing capabilities and provide investors with access to thriving markets in the GCC.

About SICO

SICO is a leading regional asset manager, broker, and investment bank, with USD 5 bn in assets under management (AUM). Today SICO operates under a wholesale banking licence from the Central Bank of Bahrain and also oversees three wholly owned subsidiaries: an Abu Dhabi-based brokerage firm, SICO Financial Brokerage, a specialised regional custody house, SICO Fund Services Company (SFS), and a Saudi-based asset management provider, SICO Capital. Headquartered in the Kingdom of Bahrain with a growing regional and international presence, SICO has a well-established track record as a trusted regional bank offering a comprehensive suite of financial solutions, including asset management, brokerage, investment banking, and market making, backed by a robust and experienced research team that provides regional insight and analysis of more than 90 percent of the region’s major equities. Since inception in 1995, SICO has consistently outperformed the market and developed a solid base of institutional clients. Going forward, the bank’s continued growth will be guided by its commitments to strong corporate governance and developing trusting relationships with its clients. The bank will also continue to invest in its information technology capabilities and the human capital of its 100 exceptional employees.

