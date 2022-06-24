Dubai, UAE: Shunya Ekai Technologies, one of the new age innovative technology companies in the UAE, keeps ahead of the technological curve by creating sustainable high-tech products. This focus aligns with the visions of the Middle East and GCC, especially in the UAE and KSA, which are two major economies across the region, that are focused on bringing about a revolutionary transformation in their digital landscapes over the next few years. Both countries believe that digital technology is set to make a paradigm shift in their social and economic outlook.

Shunya Ekai Technologies is committed to optimizing technology and innovation in a way that boosts the quality of operations performed across various industries. The company specializes in the development of Internet of Things (IoT) devices, robots, and custom smart devices to automate processes, solve complex problems facing many industries, including technology, manufacturing, and logistics to name a few, and improve task efficiency. The company is also breaking new ground in cutting-edge technologies like AI, machine learning, 3D printing, to curate IoT devices and robots with their inhouse development, production and manufacturing facility which enables them to offer customized devices tailor-made to match the precise needs and requirements of a customer or company.

“Our ultimate goal to become the world’s top technology company is in sync with our ability to pull our weight and focus on realizing the forward-looking visions of the whole region headed by Saudi Arabia and the UAE, two top Middle Eastern economic juggernauts. Both states are deeply committed to exploring the latest state-of-the-art innovations and technologies bringing about a comprehensive social and economic paradigm shift through digital transformation,” Chintan Sareen, founder and CEO of Shunya Ekai Technologies, said. “With the seemingly inexorable march of new technology and a full confidence in our talented team of professionals, we are sure we will play our role in achieving that mission.”

Additionally, the UAE and KSA envisage collaboration with government and business institutions to give strategic guidance, expertise, and oversight in order to achieve the maximum level of digital development possible through long-term economic growth, increased innovation, and value creation by investing in young people.

Poised to become the world’s leading company by 2030, Shunya Ekai Technologies is vigorously pledged to playing a key role in making that vision a reality through cutting-edge technological advances that are utilized to curate sustainable products with the perfect blend of robust hardware and seamlessly integrated software.