Shell Lubricants is showcasing a range of single-phase immersion cooling fluids to keep computer components cool in an efficient way, at this year’s GITEX 2023. The single-phase immersion cooling fluids are designed to cut energy consumption and lower carbon dioxide emissions especially in energy-intensive facilities such as data centres.

Shell’s gas-to-liquids products made from natural gas are synthetic fluids. The colourless and odourless fluids are inherently biodegradable to different extents, stable and provide excellent performance and material compatibility.

Combined with other low carbon solutions offered by Shell such as renewable power, smart energy management services and certified carbon credits, the deployment of single-phase immersion cooling supports data centre operators’ goals of optimising performance sustainably.

The demand for data centres in the Middle East has experienced a significant increase in recent years. With the region's rapid digitalization, businesses are increasingly relying on data-intensive applications, cloud services, and advanced technologies, which dictates a need for reliable and secure data storage and processing facilities. Moreover, the Middle East's booming e-commerce sector, government initiatives, and the prevalence of smart cities have further propelled the need for data centers to handle vast amounts of information and data,” said Haytham Yehia, General Manager, Shell Middle East, Central Asia. “We at Shell are invested in sectors that have immense potential for growth and the technology space is one such example.”

With the growing use of data-intensive technologies, such as the Internet, cloud and edge computing, artificial intelligence (AI) and big data analytics, demand for server space is increasing rapidly, placing greater demand on global data centres. Data centres account for about 1% of global electricity consumption, with more than a third of this power used for cooling electrical components.



Shell is an early adopter of the immersion cooling technology and recently upgraded its high-performance computing (HPC) cluster at Skybox, a U.S.-based data centre, which already operates on 100% renewable power purchased from Shell Energy, to demonstrate a fully integrated, optimised, and scalable solution for its customers.

The immersion cooling solution, implemented in Shell’s HPC cluster in Amsterdam, is helping Shell deliver high-end processing power while reducing its energy consumption within a T-Systems managed data centre.



