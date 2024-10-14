DUBAI: GITEX Global, the world’s largest tech event, returns to the UAE this week with its 44th edition, set to redefine the global digital economy and AI ecosystem.

Running from 14th to 18th October at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), the event brings together over 6,500 exhibitors, 1,800 startups, and 1,200 investors from more than 180 countries, positioning the UAE at the forefront of AI-driven innovation.

Trixie LohMirmand, Executive Vice President of DWTC, said, “GITEX GLOBAL will see significant global collaborations and intensive engagements, creating competitive advantages in the race towards digital supremacy.”

The global AI market is projected to reach US$621 billion in 2024 and grow to $2.7 trillion by 2032. With over 3,500 enterprises showcasing AI, IoT, and cloud innovations, GITEX GLOBAL is set to make a major impact.

Key participants include Abu Dhabi’s Advanced Technology Research Council and G42 Group, alongside global giants like Adobe, Alibaba Cloud, AWS, Dell, Google, Huawei, Microsoft, Nvidia, Oracle, and Salesforce.

The event will deliver over 120 hours of AI-focused content and launch the region’s largest Data Centre Symposium, ahead of the all-new AI Everything Global 2025.

GITEX GLOBAL 2024 marks its largest-ever international participation, welcoming over 400 government and digital agencies and showcasing innovations from new participants such as Austria, Singapore, and Kazakhstan.

Leo Chen, Senior Vice President of Huawei, commented, “GITEX GLOBAL provides a unique platform for industry dialogues on digital and intelligent transformation.”