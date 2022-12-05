UAE - Sharjah: The Department of Orthopaedics of the University Hospital Sharjah announced the introduction of endoscopic orthopedic surgeries using new technologies.

For his part, Dr. Ahmed Aboub, Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon and Head of Orthopaedic Departments at Sharjah University Hospital, said: “Arthroscopic surgeries have become the predominant surgeries in the hospital, Since the opening of the of Orthopedic Surgery Department in 2011, it has gradually evolved into a center of excellence for bones and joints. We have 6 orthopaedic specialists who receive more than 300 patients per day”.

He added, "Endoscopic surgeries are represented by the use of accurate cameras with modern technology, and this is used for for the treatment of shoulder, pelvic and knee joint injuries, sports injuries and acute inflammatory conditions. Pointing out that the department receives its patients in the hospital's emergency department, which is open 24 hours a day.

Dr. Abaoub pointed out that the University Hospital in Sharjah has experts in sports medicine, and it was chosen by the Sharjah Sports Club as a medical sponsor during the past three years. as the hospital includes an excellent center for sports medicine and sports injuries. Most of the center visitors are football, basketball, volleyball and martial arts male and female players. We provide them with full care in terms of surgical operations for the joint cartilage, meniscus cartilage and ligaments, especially the cruciate ligament of the knee. The hospital receives outstanding excellent players from all over the country and Arabian Gulf for treatment and rehabilitation.

He explained that the hospital provides one-day endoscopic surgeries in operating rooms approved by the American Joint Commission, which serves the health strategies of the Emirate of Sharjah and the country by increasing the benefit of hospital admission for a larger number of cases, as well as rationalizing expenses without compromising health quality, and this supports joint cooperation with insurance companies in the Emirate of Sharjah and the United Arab Emirates.

Dr. Abaoub stressed on the importance of visiting the orthopaedist once exposed to injuries for early diagnosis which led to treating pains without the need to incur high costs or long stays in the hospital. Giving advice to patients not to take some medicines by themselves, such as anti-inflammatory drugs and analgesics, because they often represent harm, especially for patients who have allergies, stomach infections, or abnormalities in kidney and liver functions. The doctor usually prescribes those groups only for a short period of time to a limited number of patients when they have acute pains and infections. In addition, surgical procedures are considered safe with a stay not exceeding hours in the hospital. Endoscopy is performed through small openings. The patient’s condition is followed up by various specialties including; internist, rheumatologist, as well as post-surgical physiotherapy. Diagnosis and follow-up are made with the latest technology of CT scans and MRIs.

He said that the nutritional supplements for bones are vitamin D and calcium, and it is preferable to be prescribed by a doctor to obtain a stable and safe limit in the blood and bones, (Iron) is prescribed to some patients if they have anaemia, or vitamin B complex if they’re discovered to have a deficiency in it.

