As part of its ongoing mission to advance and celebrate cultural cooperation between Sharjah and France, Sheikha Hoor Al Qasimi, President of the Alliance Française of Sharjah, signed the ‘Charter of the Alliance Française’ which aims to promote the French language within the emirate, educate and expand the horizons of residents, as well as organise cultural events and activities that reflect the values and cultural diversity of France and Sharjah.

The signing ceremony was held during a visit to the Alliance Française Foundation in Paris, in the presence of Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi, Chairman of DGR and Vice President of the Alliance Française of Sharjah; Yves Bigot, President of the Alliance Française Foundation.

Both entities emphasised the importance of this charter as a historical document that expresses the friendship and mutual respect between Sharjah and France. It enhances the role of the Alliance Française as a platform for cultural exchange and dialogue, uniting efforts to support Francophone cultures in the emirate, the region, and the world.

Cultural and educational services

The charter stipulates that the Alliance Française will provide a variety of cultural and educational services for those interested in the French language and Francophone culture. These include French language courses and specialised courses in various cultural subjects. The Association will also issue French language proficiency certificates and offer various cultural activities to introduce France, other French-speaking nations, the International Organization of La Francophonie, as well as its partners, encouraging dialogue and knowledge exchange between diverse cultures.

Provides French knowledge resources

The charter also highlights the importance of providing resources to the public, including books, magazines, films, music materials, and information about Francophone culture and related cultures. It allows learners to delve deeper into the French language and culture, learn about its diverse societies, and organise events that enhance the values of cultural exchange with institutions or individuals from the Francophone culture.

In September 2022, an Alliance Française branch was established in Sharjah, chaired by Sheikha Hoor Al Qasimi, adding to the UAE's vibrant Alliance Française network. This expansion aligns with the agreement signed between the DGR and the French embassy to advance expertise and knowledge exchange. It enables French schools and cultural institutions in the UAE to benefit from the leadership of the Alliance Française, supporting their efforts to teach the French language with the latest methods and tools, aiding students in achieving mastery over the language.

832 branches in 131 countries

The Alliance Française Foundation was founded in 1883 aiming to enhance mutual understanding between cultures and peoples through dialogue based on cooperation, solidarity, and mutual respect. The Alliance Française expanded internationally in 2007 and received a new constitution in 2020, now with 832 associations spread across 131 countries on five continents. Its goal is to develop the teaching and use of the French language, enhance knowledge of French and Francophone cultures, promote the diversity of intercultural dialogue, and work on unifying and developing the network of French Associations in consultation with its members.

