H.E. Saud Salim Al Mazrouei: Taking part in Global Rail 2025 is part of our commitment to developing a flexible investment ecosystem that keeps pace with global changes in the transport sector.

Sharjah: The Sharjah Airport International Free Zone (SAIF Zone) and the Hamriyah Free Zone Authority (HFZA) announced that they are participating in the prestigious Global Rail 2025 exhibition and conference.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, the event will take place from 30 September to 2 October at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

Global Rail 2025 will bring together key decision-makers, industry thought leaders, and experts to discuss the future of transport systems, examine innovative financing models, and drive the adoption of cutting-edge technologies.

Investment opportunities

At the event, organised by Etihad Rail in collaboration with the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, ADNEC, and DMG Events, the Sharjah free zones will showcase a diverse portfolio of investment opportunities tailored for companies in the transport, logistics, and infrastructure sectors.

In addition, participants will learn about the advanced infrastructure, integrated services, specialised customs and logistics facilities that these zones offer, positioning companies to expand operations and gain enhanced access to regional and international markets.

Supporting the logistics sector

During the three-day exhibition, the two free zones will highlight their pivotal role in supporting the UAE's logistics sector. They will present a suite of integrated solutions designed to not only meet but exceed investor expectations, providing the strategic tools businesses need to scale and succeed in competitive regional and global markets.

Sharjah International Airport Free Zone stands out for its unique strategic location adjacent to Sharjah International Airport, enabling seamless movement of goods and reinforcing its role as a premier gateway for companies seeking access to the Middle East and North Africa markets.

Meanwhile, HFZA has earned a reputation as a leading global investment hub across diverse economic sectors and a vital logistics center. It is home to an advanced Global Logistics Park and a deep-water port with a depth of 14 metres, alongside a 7-metre-deep inner harbour designed to accommodate the latest generation of vessels.

HFZA is further bolstered by its strategic location and state-of-the-art infrastructure, which collectively support the efficient distribution of integrated services through land, sea, and air transport.

Unprecedented transformation

His Excellency Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, Director of SAIF Zone and HFZA, emphasised that participation in Global Rail 2025 arrives at a pivotal moment as the transport and infrastructure sector undergoes unprecedented transformation.

“The event will provide an ideal platform for showcasing Sharjah's free zones as world-class investment destinations capable of exceeding international investors' expectations through innovative solutions and cutting-edge facilities," Al Mazrouei stated.

He further noted that during the exhibition, industry leaders and key decision-makers will have the opportunity to engage directly, exchange expertise, and explore strategic partnerships aimed at reinforcing supply chains and advancing logistics innovation.

Al Mazrouei said that showcasing the facilities offered by both free zones, including advanced infrastructure and integrated digital services, would reinforce confidence in Sharjah’s position as a reliable, long-term investment partner for international companies.

His Excellency affirmed that Global Rail 2025 is a dynamic platform to highlight the free zone contributions to the UAE's sustainable economic growth targets.

" It will also provide a perfect venue to demonstrate our commitment to developing a future-ready investment ecosystem," he stated. "We are committed to building a business environment that not only keeps pace with global transport transformations but also empowers investor aspirations for innovation and sustainability, thereby elevating Sharjah's international competitiveness."

Innovation Hub

Global Rail 2025 offers a comprehensive agenda, featuring an Innovation Hub dedicated to showcasing revolutionary technologies and facilitating connections between innovators, investors, and key decision-makers.

The event is set to host over 50 panel discussions, keynote sessions, and workshops, attracting more than 20,000 visitors, 200 exhibiting companies, 200 international speakers, and 800 official delegations from over 100 countries.

SAIF Zone and HFZA’s participation reflects their strategic evolution into multifaceted investment hubs, providing a dynamic business environment that supports diverse sectors such as transport, logistics, manufacturing and trade, thereby contributing to the economic development of the UAE.