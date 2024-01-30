Sharjah: The Sharjah Classic Cars Festival, the largest gathering of vintage cars in the UAE and the region, announced the Arabian Gulf Mechanical Centre (AGMC); the official importer of BMW Group vehicles for Dubai, Sharjah, and the Northern Emirates; as the official sponsor of the inaugural edition of the festival. Organised by the Sharjah Old Car Club (SOCC) between February 2-4, the three-day gathering will bring together classic car enthusiasts, collectors, owners and specialised maintenance experts, promising a journey through time under the slogan “More Than Just Cars.”

Supporting the culture and heritage of cars

His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Director of the Albatha Automotive Group in Sharjah and the Northern Emirates, expressed pride in the sponsorship, saying: “The Sharjah Classic Cars Festival underlines our commitment to enriching the automotive culture and heritage in Sharjah and the UAE. As the official importer of BMW Group vehicles agent and authorised distributor of the BMW Group, we are thrilled to display an exquisite collection of the finest and rarest classic cars adorned with the emblem of the renowned German brand.”

Partnership paving the way for future collaboration

His Excellency Dr. Ali Ahmed Abu Al-Zoud, President of SOCC, extended heartfelt gratitude to AGMC for its generous support and stressed that the sponsorship reflects the trust and support SOCC enjoys from our strategic partners in the automotive sector.

Elaborating on this the SOCC President said: “The festival is both a celebration of classic cars and more importantly, a foundation for future collaborations and initiatives to develop the automotive and classic cars sector within Sharjah and the UAE. We are committed to encouraging participation among individuals, families, and all members of the community, offering a diverse programme of events and activities that appeal to a wide range of tastes and interests. Vintage cars, as a timeless source of inspiration for all ages, and a benchmark of industrial art and technology, have shaped our vision for the festival, connecting the rich heritage of the automotive world with the aspirations of the future.”