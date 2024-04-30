Sharjah: The Sharjah Asset Management, the investment arm of the Sharjah government, launched the Sharjah Asset Management Excellence Award in its first edition. The aim is to motivate employees and organizational units within the company to celebrate their achievements and outstanding performance, and to enhance institutional capacity through the development of individual, collective, and institutional performance using the best practices and experiences, both local and global, in the concepts of excellence in performance and the dissemination of a culture of creativity, innovation, quality, transparency, and governance.

Ibrahim Al Houti- CEO, Executive Office, at Sharjah Asset Management said: 'The launch of the Sharjah Award for Asset Management Excellence stems from our commitment to harnessing all potentials to support and foster the values of innovation and development in the work environment, enhancing a culture of quality and institutional excellence, and developing competitive capabilities among employees by encouraging them to adopt digital transformation in all areas of business, and embracing them in an environment that nurtures young talents and outstanding capabilities, enhances productivity, and instills a culture of excellence.' He emphasized that the award will enhance our internal operations approach and employee satisfaction, as well as positively impact our customers and community, embodying our dedication to achieving outstanding performance."

Al Houtif urther added, "Through this award, Sharjah Asset Management will focus on developing and appreciating all stakeholders in their pursuit of excellence, presenting the award as a model to emulate in achieving outstanding institutional performance within the group and in the Emirate of Sharjah. Within the company, we will work to encourage all employees to adopt and continue using the internal Excellence Award program as a key empowerment factor for achieving competitiveness, sustainability, and leadership."

Award Message:

The award works to support and engage employees of Sharjah Asset Management at all levels in spreading a culture of institutional excellence by establishing rules and regulations that enhance excellence in performance within a framework of continuous, radical, and sustainable improvement and development. Additionally, efforts are made to measure the efficiency and effectiveness of the award program. The results of the award program indicators must also be reflected in the key performance indicators of the Sharjah Asset Management group.

The company is keen on continuously implementing and organizing training programs, internal initiatives, and developmental activities to enhance and develop the capabilities of its human resources, improve their efficiency, strengthen their role in business leadership, ensure proactive and continuous learning, in line with and in harmony with the progress achieved by the United Arab Emirates in keeping pace with modern developments in the job market.

Overview of Sharjah Asset Management:

The Sharjah Asset Management is the investment arm of the Sharjah government, aiming to achieve its vision of enhancing economic and social development and supporting and accelerating the wheel of sustainable economy in the emirate. This is done through partnerships with both the public and private sectors, encouraging investment, enhancing social responsibility, and optimizing resource utilization to meet the needs of the Sharjah community and ensure their sustainable welfare.