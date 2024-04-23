The innovative island is located in AlJurf, a privileged enclave on the coastline between Abu Dhabi and Dubai

An unprecedented project, an island where every aspect, every detail has been planned with the health and well-being of its inhabitants as a priority. Located in AlJurf, the idyllic private island lies on the ‘Riviera’ of the Emirates, and approximately halfway between Dubai and Abu Dhabi. SHA Emirates Island at AlJurf offers an entirely new residential model for the region wholly centred on wellness, while ensuring that every resident enjoys the highest standard of well-being and tranquillity. The exclusive island created by Abu Dhabi-based development partner IMKAN integrates a range of beachfront residences, award-winning SHA Wellness Clinic, a health resort, multiple pavilions dedicated to health and wellbeing. Launching Sales of its Residences from April 2024, purchase will be available by application only.

Over the last fifteen years, the sought-after SHA Wellness Clinic has transformed the lives of over 75,000 people around the world, including business leaders, heads of state, celebrities and professional athletes from its Spanish base and will now be accessible to the Middle East. Continuous innovation from SHA’s enviable expert team and their long-standing partnerships with universities and prestigious institutions in the field, has awarded SHA Wellness Clinic over 100 international awards including “World’s Best Wellness Clinic” consecutively by World Spa Awards. In this year 2024 has already been worthy of the Condé Nast Traveller Award, the “Best Global Detox Retreat” at the Luxury Spa Edit Awards and “Worldwide Health & Wellness Destination of the Year “ Award at the World Spa & Wellness Awards”

Co-Founder and Vice President of SHA Wellness Clinic, Alejandro Bataller comments, “As we celebrate 15 years, we are excited to bring the unique SHA Method to the Middle East, making it possible for more people to benefit from our philosophy of integrative health and well-being. We travelled to dozens of locations in search of the perfect natural environment, warm weather and accessibility to create the world’s first fully integrated wellness island and found everything we could imagine and more at the seaside destination of AlJurf.”

Suwaidan AlDhaheri, CEO of IMKAN said: “The partnership between IMKAN and SHA Wellness Clinic has brought SHA Emirates to AlJurf with a shared vision to become a catalyst for health and wellness in the UAE. SHA´s philosophy is that the very best health for mind, body and soul is attained through marrying optimum nutrition and treatments with external elements of luxurious and relaxing surroundings. This is precisely why SHA Emirates Island will position AlJurf as the first destination in wellness tourism, mirroring our vision for AlJurf. It is without doubt SHA Emirates the ideal setting for our wellness-led project.”

SHA Emirates Island is set to be the world's premier wellness destination with residents and guests able to access the SHA method’s health programmes and onsite amenities - all set within the coastal beauty of AlJurf. Owners will have world-class services on their doorstep, including a plethora of expert professionals, renowned doctors, therapists, personal trainers, yoga & meditation instructors, healthy-cooking chefs, all available around the clock. The natural oasis was chosen for its warm climate, and access to nature and the sea - the ideal environment to connect with and prioritise health and wellbeing.

This coastal haven is a rare urban retreat that includes lush gardens, pristine beaches, and a breath-taking coastline. A place where the highest standard of well-being can be lived in tranquillity.



The private island, accessible only to residents and guests, has been sensitively developed to balance a tranquil lifestyle with access to unrivalled community facilities and outdoor activities. The low-density development will comprise a total of 86 Villas (all with beach access) and 49 apartments and only 2 penthouses where residents can enjoy onsite amenities and dedicated pavilions, including:

● Unparallel Wellness Programs: Customised wellness and fitness programs

● Holistic Treatments: On-site spa for relaxation and rejuvenation within SHA

● Medical Treatments: On-site innovative medical treatments within SHA

● Community and Events: Engage in island-wide community events and gatherings

● Sports Pavilion: A state-of-the-art facility for fitness enthusiasts and athletes

● Marine Pavilion: Offering water sports and sea activities for adventure seekers

● Exclusive Club Access: Access to the pavilions and clubs for a holistic lifestyle

● Family Pavilion: Designed for family-centric activities and leisure

● Holistic Pavilion: Focusing on mental and spiritual well-being with yoga and meditation

● Wellness Kids Club: A vibrant and safe space to introduce the younger ones to a healthy lifestyle.

● Beach Club: The perfect destination to unwind by the sea

● Bike paths: Explore the island's natural beauty via dedicated bike paths

Buyers at SHA Residences Emirates will be able to choose from Beachfront Villas, Shoreline Villas and Garden Villas, from 4 to 7 bedrooms, all designed to provide maximum comfort and space while embracing the island's natural surroundings. Villa designs are characterised by their modern aesthetic, bright and open interiors and seamless access to private gardens and pools. Each Villa blends natural and sustainable elements such as locally sourced stone, sustainably harvested wood, eco-friendly paints, the incorporation of energy-efficient appliances, intelligent monitoring and control systems, and solar-powered heating and electricity. These choices not only contribute to the island's eco-conscious philosophy but also create a sense of peace and serenity within the Villas.

A selection of Apartments will be available from 1 to 4 bedrooms including 2 spectacular Penthouse apartments. Apartments also feature the same design philosophy and interior elements found in the Villas.



Drawing inspiration from AlJurf's natural beauty, every residence is meticulously crafted not only to harmoniously integrate with its environment but also to leverage the natural surroundings. Each residence is designed to afford the maximum possible space, with spacious bedrooms, en suite bathrooms, and inventive layouts inside and out offering the utmost seclusion, and spectacular waterfront views.



The team of international and local architects and designers – NMDC, SAOTA, HBA, SIEC, and OTAK - were assembled to make this vision a reality. SHA Emirates Island was created with the aim to achieve the WELL building certification System, from Delos, the global authority on Green building and practices. Prioritising natural materials, organic design and landscaping with existing vegetation support the 360 healthy living concept unique to SHA Emirates Island. Within the residences, a range of passive design strategies, such as thoughtful orientation and the integration of wind and shading elements, play a pivotal role in minimising energy consumption. Furthermore, the incorporation of energy-efficient appliances, intelligent monitoring and control systems, and solar-powered heating and electricity sources underscores their dedication to sustainability. Every facet of the SHA residences has been meticulously crafted not only to mirror the beauty of nature but also to pay homage to the location.



Anticipated completion date: 2026

About SHA Wellness Clinic

SHA is an undisputed global leader and pioneer in integrative health and wellbeing, with Wellness Clinics in Spain, Mexico and very soon in SHA Emirates, where it will open its doors in early 2026. Its mission is to help people live longer and better lives through a holistic and comprehensive approach to health. The SHA Method, which has been developed and overseen by world-renowned experts, integrates the most cutting-edge treatments of scientific medicine especially in the fields of preventive, genetic and anti-ageing with the most effective natural therapies, particularly focusing on highly therapeutic nutrition. To meet each individual’s needs and wellness goals, SHA provides different personalised health programs carefully tailored to each guest upon their arrival, always after medical and therapeutic assessments carried out by experts. SHA is a life-changing experience, where health is understood not only as the absence of disease but as an optimal state of complete physical, mental and spiritual wellness in harmony with the environment, their ideal weight and great vitality. SHA Wellness has received dozens of international awards and has earned a well-earned reputation as a global leader in health and well-being.

About IMKAN

Abu Dhabi-based real estate developer IMKAN has earned its reputation with a portfolio of 26 projects spanning two continents. The company’s ethos and vision is to create soulful places that lives.



A wholly owned subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Capital Group, IMKAN’s proposition is built around a unique research platform that identifies the needs and desires of its customer segment, from millennials to discerning high-net-worth individuals. One of the company’s key projects is Makers District – an 18.6 hectare 1km waterfront mixed use development on Reem Island, Abu Dhabi. Makers District is an exercise in placemaking, offering a highly dynamic and engaging environment, fostering enrichment and collaboration through enhanced social interactions and programming, attracting entrepreneurs, start-ups, established companies, thought leaders, artists, artisans, makers and creators. Among the company’s key projects are two developments in Makers District – Pixel, the first mixed-use project consisting of seven residential towers, and The-Artery, a multi-use building that integrates a makers’ space with a parking garage. Other developments include: Nudra, Saadiyat; an exclusive beachside community, home to 32 luxury villas and five premium beach front plots; Sheikha Fatima Park; the capital’s first urban park that seeks to enhance community interaction; and IMKAN’s AlJurf masterplan; a 3.8M sqm mixed use masterplan along 1.6km coastline plus 9km long canal front set in a preserved and natural ecosystem nestled between Abu Dhabi and Dubai. AlJurf’s most recent addition in the real estate and wellness industry is SHA Emirates which, once open in 2026, will be the third international SHA resort following the flagship award-winning SHA Wellness Resort in Spain.



With offices in Egypt and Morocco, IMKAN’s international portfolio comprises several high-end developments and mixed-use projects in the most important locations and countries. They include CGP’s 500-hectare Alburouj development, one of the company’s largest projects in Egypt, and IMKAN Maroc’s Le Carrousel Mall – the first open-air shopping mall in Morocco, and ‘Story’, a luxury boutique hotel in the Kingdom.

