Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Economy & Tourism (DET) are celebrating the homegrown heroes that have managed to extend their culinary reputations beyond the UAE’s shores. The city is full of unique, creative business and restaurant concepts that have branched out internationally, and can be experienced by foodies 365 days a year.

From international restaurants with global flair such as The MAINE Oyster Bar & Grill, to quirky and fun eateries such as BB Social, to gourmet Japanese-inspired success stories such as Reif Kushiyaki, Dubai is blessed with chefs and restaurateurs that have not only built up their brands in the city, but have exported their concepts beyond the UAE’s borders.

Here’s a list of some of the must-visit, UAE-born restaurants and eateries in the city:

The MAINE

Featured in numerous international publications as one of the World’s Top 50 restaurants, entrepreneur Joey Ghazal has built The MAINE’s reputation globally, with the New England-style brasserie boasting venues across Dubai, as well as in London’s exclusive Mayfair district. With a cool, yet chic vibe and serving twists on classic seafood and grills, The Maine is a real homegrown success story for lovers of curated yet accessible gastronomic experiences.

Where to find it: DoubleTree by Hilton Dubai Jumeirah Beach, ME by Melia Hotel Business Bay, Dubai, and Mayfair, London

BB Social Dining

One of the city’s most innovative and creative restaurants, BB Social’s concept revolves around its community, serving Eastern Cuisine in a cute and compact space. The brainchild of co-founders Spero Panagakis and executive chef, Alex Stumpf, the Asian-inspired menu offers a range of eclectic classics and since opening in DIFC to major acclaim has expanded into the dynamic KSA market, with BB Social Dining Riyadh taking the city’s foodies by storm.

Where to find it: DIFC, Gate Village, Dubai & near to Panorama Mall, Riyadh.

Chef Reif Othman

Singaporean entrepreneur and chef, Reif Othman earned his Dubai reputation for excellence at kitchens in the Burj Al Arab and at DIFC’s Zuma, and is now the driving force behind mid-tier Japanese-inspired chain, Reif Kushiyaki. Since welcoming its first guests in 2020, the restaurant has since opened venues in both KSA and Egypt, and its menu showcases the unconventional style of Japanese cuisine that Othman has mastered, with elements of French and Italian technique.

Where to find it: Dar Wasl Mall & Time Out Market, Dubai, as well as The New Waterway, Cairo, and The Esplanade Mall, Riyadh.

High Joint

Founded by three food-loving Emiratis, High Joint started a “burger revolution” in the city. Its success was founded on researching and experimenting with every aspect of burger making, from the creation of the patties, baking the bread, mixing cheeses, to whipping the sauces and magic mixes. Since 2018, the chain now has five UAE outlets, and has recently expanded overseas into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Where to find it: Al Manara, Al Khawaneej & Motor Cityj, Dubai, with three locations across Riyadh, KSA.

Home Bakery

With four locations across Dubai and Abu Dhabi, the baking brainchild of Hild Al Mulla has grown from the confines of her home kitchen to tempt lovers of savoury and sweet treats across the UAE. The delicious menu will now be experienced by sweet-toothed foodies in Riyadh, as the brand will open its first outlet in the Kingdom later this year.

Where to find it: Dubai Mall, Galleria Mall Al Wasl, Galleria Mall Al Barsha, and Umm Al Emarat Park, Abu Dhabi. The first KSA outlet will be announced soon.

Chef Akmal Anuar

After exploding on to prestigious international best restaurant lists, including Forbes’ Top Ten Restaurants and 50 Best Discoveries, as owner and founder of the wonderful 3 Fils, this culinary powerhouse who is also behind Goldfish Sushi & Yakatori in Wasl 51, recently opened 11 Woodfire in Dubai. His international reputation for his exquisite take on Asian food outside of Dubai will be cemented next year with the launch of 53, an elevated Asian restaurant in New York City (USA) as well as Goldfish Sushi & Yakitori in Saudi Arabia.

Where to find it: 3 Fils (Jumeirah Fishing Harbour), 11 Woodfire (Jumeirah 1)

Chef Izu

Homegrown celebrity Chef, Chef Izu is responsible for the making of some of Dubai’s most-loved restaurants including GAIA, Carine, as well as Fika in Jumeirah Beach Hotel, Aya in City Walk and Izu Burger, to name a few. More recently, Chef Izu has successfully taken Gaia into Monaco, with future plans for London’s Piccadilly as well as expansion plans in New York!

