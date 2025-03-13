Yokohama platform release includes teams of preconfigured AI agents now available for faster deployment, improved productivity, and predictable outcomes on day one

Capabilities to build, onboard, and manage the entire AI agent lifecycle now available

Advancements in ServiceNow data solutions break down barriers among data sources for more connected AI agents

Dubai, United Arab Emirates — ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the AI platform for business transformation, has announced the Yokohama platform release, unleashing new AI agents across CRM, HR, IT, and more, for faster, smarter workflows and maximum, end‑to‑end business impact. These latest innovations include teams of preconfigured AI agents that deliver productivity and predictable outcomes from day one, on a single platform, as well as capabilities to build, onboard, and manage the entire AI agent lifecycle. Because data fuels AI, the company also announced expansion of its Knowledge Graph with advancements to its Common Service Data Model (CSDM) to break down barriers among data sources for more connected AI agents.

According to Gartner®, “By 2028, 40% of CIOs will demand ‘Guardian Agents’ be available to autonomously track, oversee, or contain the results of AI agent actions,” underscoring the growing need for a coordinated, enterprise‑wide approach to AI deployment and management. As businesses race to unlock the full potential of agentic AI, ServiceNow serves as the AI agent control tower for enterprises, with solutions that remove common roadblocks like data fragmentation, governance gaps, and real‑time performance challenges. Unlike other AI providers that operate in silos or require complex integrations, ServiceNow AI Agents are built on a single, enterprise‑wide platform, helping ensure seamless data connectivity with Workflow Data Fabric. By providing a single view of all workflows, AI, and automation needs, ServiceNow enables companies to seamlessly coordinate thousands of AI agents across CRM, IT, HR, finance, and more, enabling total enterprise‑wide visibility and control.

"Agentic AI is the new frontier. Enterprise leaders are no longer just experimenting with AI agents; they're demanding AI solutions that can help them achieve productivity at scale," said Amit Zavery, president, chief product officer, and chief operating officer at ServiceNow. "ServiceNow’s industry‑leading agentic AI framework meets this need by delivering predictability and efficiency from the start. With the combination of agentic AI, data fabric, and workflow automation all on one platform, we’re making it easier for organizations to embed connected AI where work happens and both measure and drive business outcomes faster, smarter, and at scale."

ServiceNow AI Agents are now available to radically accelerate productivity at scale

Enterprise leaders are moving beyond experimentation, demanding AI solutions that drive real outcomes. ServiceNow's AI capabilities generate insights that power AI agent reasoning, planning, learning, and orchestration, equipping businesses to more rapidly achieve impactful goals.

New ServiceNow AI Agents are available today and ready to help businesses accelerate productivity, streamline operations, and drive real outcomes for enterprise‑wide use cases. For example:

Security Operations (SecOps) expert AI agents transform security operations by streamlining the entire incident lifecycle, eliminating repetitive tasks and empowering SecOps teams to focus on quickly stopping real threats.

transform security operations by streamlining the entire incident lifecycle, eliminating repetitive tasks and empowering SecOps teams to focus on quickly stopping real threats. Autonomous change management AI agents act like a seasoned change manager, instantly generating custom implementation, test, and backout plans by analyzing impact, historical data, and similar changes—ensuring seamless execution with minimal risk.

act like a seasoned change manager, instantly generating custom implementation, test, and backout plans by analyzing impact, historical data, and similar changes—ensuring seamless execution with minimal risk. Proactive network test & repair AI agents operate as AI‑powered troubleshooters that automatically detect, diagnose, and resolve network issues before they impact performance.

Simplify AI agent management for a more streamlined lifecycle

ServiceNow AI Agent Orchestrator and AI Agent Studio are also now generally available with expanded capabilities to govern the complete AI agent lifecycle—from building AI agents, to onboarding and monitoring their performance, to ensuring enterprises realize the value they need. This includes:

Enhanced onboarding capabilities through AI Agent Studio to streamline the setup process with guided instructions, making it easier than ever to design and configure new AI agents using natural language descriptions.

to streamline the setup process with guided instructions, making it easier than ever to design and configure new AI agents using natural language descriptions. Expanded performance management capabilities within ServiceNow’s overall agentic AI framework include an analytics dashboard for visualizing AI agent usage, quality, and value. Agentic AI workflows are seamlessly tied to business KPIs so administrators can more easily track AI agent performance and ROI.

Connect, understand, and take action with data solution advancements

At the foundation of the ServiceNow Platform is Workflow Data Fabric, enabling AI‑powered workflows that integrate seamlessly with an organization’s data, regardless of the system or source. Workflow Data Fabric enables businesses to gain deeper insights through AI‑driven contextualization and decision intelligence while automating manual work and creating process efficiencies.

New in the Yokohama release, ServiceNow continues to expand its Knowledge Graph data capabilities with enhancements to its Common Service Data Model (CSDM). CSDM provides a standardized framework for managing IT and business services that accelerates quick, safe, and compliant technology deployments. By unifying hundreds of technology categories, systems, and processes under one clear model, CSDM empowers organizations to implement and scale technology with confidence. With this latest update, customers gain a unique advantage: the ability to orchestrate seamless hand‑offs between both AI and live agents, ensuring work flows effortlessly across teams. Built‑in governance and audit‑ready data provide transparency and trust, so businesses can continue at the pace of innovation while maintaining compliance.

What our customers and partners are saying:

Cognizant

“At Cognizant, we are helping companies harness the next phase of AI with agentic AI workflows that could bring unparalleled efficiency,” said Jason Wojahn, global head of Cognizant’s ServiceNow Business Group. “We were the first to bring ServiceNow's Workflow Data Fabric to market and are working to help our clients to seamlessly connect their data with AI. With the Yokohama release and the integration of AI agents onto the Now Platform, clients can now operate their agents virtually effortlessly with connected data, driving productivity and ROI across their entire business.”

Sentara

“As one of the largest not‑for‑profit integrated health systems in the country, Sentara is dedicated to delivering exceptional patient care and innovative healthcare solutions,” said Sentara ServiceNow Platform Team. “Sentara has already seen tremendous success with ServiceNow's AI solutions, allowing operational teams to handle more requests with ease and is excited to explore how agentic AI can further improve efficiency and patient experience as Sentara continues to expand.”

Availability

All features announced today are generally available and can be found in the ServiceNow Store.