Serco has announced a partnership with Starburst, the world-renowned aerospace accelerator, to drive innovation in the UAE space industry and to foster the growth of space ecosystems worldwide. The partnership builds on a well-established and successful European-wide collaboration between two key players in the field.

Through this partnership, Serco and Starburst aim to support the UAE Government in achieving their goals in the new space economy. The partnership will support start-ups working within the sector by giving them access to international projects, accelerating their business development and ensuring Serco clients have first access to the latest, most cutting-edge innovations.

The European partnership between Serco and Starburst has successfully facilitated the access and management of Earth Observation and Space data to hundreds of start-ups to date. This extended collaboration will benefit the UAE’s own goals within the industry and significantly complement the capabilities and space portfolio of both companies.

Commenting on the partnership, Gregoire Berry, International Markets Development, Space at Serco, emphasised, "Innovation lies at the heart of Serco's values. To ensure we offer our clients the latest advancements available in the space market, it is crucial to be connected to the innovative ecosystem of start-ups. Starburst's extensive international outreach through their global incubators empower Serco to access cutting-edge innovations from around the world and seamlessly integrate them into our solutions for our clients."

In line with Serco's commitment to making a positive impact on the future of the space industry, Amar Vora, Head of Space, Middle East at Serco, highlighted the importance of the Middle East as a burgeoning market in space exploration. He said: "Serco's recently launched Space Division here in the region will support the development of local capabilities and skills in the UAE through the management and nurturing of space ecosystems. In partnering with Starburst, we are ensuring the UAE Government has access to the latest thinking and innovations in the space sector, whilst at the same time supporting a range of exciting start-ups. "

“This renewed partnership with Serco is truly an honour for us. By joining forces, we aim to leverage our collective strengths and knowledge to make meaningful advancements in space technology and drive progress in this exciting and dynamic field. Moreover, the Middle East is an emerging and promising market in the realm of space exploration where we can see a real opportunity to establish a local presence.” said Christelle Astorg-Lepine, Managing Director of Starburst France.

Serco, who recently launched its Space Division here in the region, is one of the leading global space industry and services companies. With over 40 years’ experience in supporting the space sector in Europe, the US and UK, Serco has supported more than 50 customers’ space missions.

Serco, To Impact A Better Future

About Serco Group

Serco is a leading provider of public services. Our customers are governments or others operating in the public sector. We gain scale, expertise and diversification by operating internationally across five sectors and four geographies: Defence, Space, Justice & Immigration, Transport, Health and Citizen Services, delivered in UK & Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. More information can be found at www.serco.com

In the space sector, Serco is a leader service provider with over 2,000 colleagues who have supported more than 50 customers’ space missions. With over 40 years of experience, we have become trusted partner to major space agencies globally, including NASA, ESA, the UK Space Agency, CNES, ASI, DLR, and more.

Serco offers a range of specialised services, including Earth observation data management, spacecraft control and flight dynamics operations, ground segment infrastructure management, SSA/SST services, as well as engineering and ground support services.

About Starburst

Founded in 2012, Starburst Aerospace is an innovation catalyst in the global Aerospace and Defense (A&D) industry. Combining three complementary activities–accelerators, consulting, and ventures–they help stakeholders innovate, navigate and invest in the dynamic ecosystem. With offices in Los Angeles, Paris, Munich, Singapore, Seoul, Tel Aviv, Madrid, and Washington DC, the team has built a robust community with 60+ partners and a portfolio of 140+ startups. Starburst’s leading Flagship Accelerator program helps startups scale their business in aviation, space, and defense with access to the largest group of corporate representatives, government stakeholders, and private venture investors in the world to help startups win their first contracts. More information about Starburst can be found at www.starburst.aero

