Dubai, United Arab Emirates: SentinelOne, a global leader in AI-powered security, announced it has been named the best performing vendor on the Frost Radar: Endpoint Security, 2025, and a leader on both the Growth and Innovation indexes for its Singularity Endpoint Security Solution ahead of all other vendors evaluated.

“Leveraging cutting-edge AI technology in SentinelOne’s Singularity Platform, SentinelOne empowers SecOps teams to stay ahead of sophisticated threats through automated workflows and rapid, real-time responses, with extensive technology integrations delivering comprehensive protection and operational efficiency,” said Ozgun Pelit, Sr. Industry Analyst, Frost and Sullivan. “This combination of automation and human expertise strengthens defense capabilities, reduces response times and fosters trust-based relationships with customers by delivering consistent, effective outcomes.”

Frost & Sullivan independently analyzed and ranked 13 industry leaders based on their solutions’ effectiveness across 5 key capabilities on both the Innovation and Growth axis’ and placed SentinelOne as the top-performing vendor overall. The company was also recognized for its strengths in the following areas:

Autonomous Innovation : SentinelOne disrupted the endpoint market with AI-powered protection using static and behavioral AI to prevent advanced malware and automate ransomware remediation. Through the advent of generative AI solutions and continued innovation, the launch of Purple AI further strengthens SentinelOne’s autonomous security capabilities, by bringing AI-enhanced triage, hunting, and investigation to the Singularity Platform. This past year, the Singularity Platform showcased industry-leading innovation in the MITRE ATT&CK 2024 Enterprise Evaluations, achieving 100% detection with zero delays across all steps and operating systems. By detecting all 16 attack steps and 80 substeps, SentinelOne demonstrated its ability to defend against sophisticated real-world threats.

Scalability : SentinelOne leads Frost and Sullivan's Growth Index, driven by technology differentiation, strategic partnerships, and an expanding market footprint. Beyond endpoint security, SentinelOne has broadened its reach into Identity, Cloud, and AI SIEM, fueling rapid growth. Additionally, SentinelOne's platform integrates seamlessly with third-party security solutions, simplifying user onboarding and threat visibility. By leveraging a robust partner ecosystem and AI-powered security, SentinelOne continues to scale its business while delivering enhanced protection across the modern attack surface.

Growing Ecosystem: SentinelOne delivers Singularity Endpoint through a global ecosystem of more than 5,000 partners, in addition to tens of thousands indirectly supported through our Managed Service Distribution and Marketplace partners that cast a wide net over the cybersecurity market.

“Being named the top-performing vendor and leader in Growth and Innovation in Frost and Sullivan Radar 2025 is a testament to SentinelOne’s commitment to defining the future of AI-powered cybersecurity,” said Braden Preston, Senior Director of Product Management, SentinelOne. “This recognition reinforces our position as the leader in endpoint security and highlights our ability to deliver autonomous, scalable protection that empowers organizations to outpace adversaries, unify their defenses and stay ahead of evolving threats.”

