Riyadh: SenseTime MEA, a Joint Venture with the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) and a leader in artificial intelligence, is proud to announce its participation as a diamond sponsor at DeepFest, a flagship component of the LEAP 2024 conference, where luminaries, researchers and industry experts from around the globe will exchange ideas in discussions on the latest AI trends, breakthroughs and applications.

The sponsorship underscores SenseTime MEA’s commitment to driving AI innovation and shaping the future of intelligent solutions that will not only benefit business but also society as a whole. As an industry pioneer, SenseTime MEA is dedicated to advancing technology and looks forward to engaging with the global and local audiences at DeepFest. The event will provide an excellent platform for sharing knowledge and insights and SenseTime MEA is proud to be at the forefront of the event.

At DeepFest, attendees can look forward to engaging sessions led by SenseTime MEA top experts, covering topics such as ethical AI, neural networks and AI-driven creativity. DeepFest provides a unique platform for networking with thought leaders, researchers and industry influencers and participants will be able to see firsthand SenseTime MEA’s latest AI solutions, demonstrating how they empower businesses and enhance everyday life.

Some of the technologies that SenseTime MEA will showcase at DeepFest will include educational platform Learn AI, Learn with AI (LLM), an educational platform designed to provide a personalized learning experience for individuals with diverse aptitudes, knowledge and backgrounds. Another product at display is a cutting-edge innovation that seamlessly merges the physical and digital worlds through the power of artificial intelligence. As part of its commitment to improving healthcare for everyone, SenseTime’s AI-empowered automated diagnosis can democratize healthcare through universal access to high-quality medical treatment. This innovative solution, harnessing the capabilities of AI, will provide healthcare professionals with data to help with diagnoses and improve the overall well-being of communities worldwide. SenseTime MEA will also be showcasing AI-Powered Experiences, an innovation set to redefine entertainment. By integrating AI into the entertainment landscape, SenseTime MEA aims to create more immersive experiences and captivating narratives that resonate with audiences on a deeper level. This initiative promises to elevate entertainment to new heights, offering unforgettable and enriching experiences for consumers worldwide.

WANG Xiaogang Co-founder, Chief Scientist, and President of Intelligent Automotive Group, SenseTime, said that the opportunities provided by AI transcend many industries and will revolutionize everyday life. He said, “Saudi Arabia has recognized the coming change and the changes envisioned in the Saudi Vision 2030 highlight the importance of AI-powered technological change. Artificial General Intelligence will fundamentally change many fields and these changes are much closer than many people think.”

George Huang, CEO of International Business Group, SenseTime said that SenseTime MEA is focused on creating a better AI-empowered future through innovation and has been pushing the boundaries in AI technology. He said that as an industry pioneer, SenseTime MEA has consistently pushed the boundaries of AI research and development. With a portfolio spanning computer vision, natural language processing, and deep learning, SenseTime has revolutionized industries such as healthcare, education, and autonomous driving. By participating in DeepFest, SenseTime MEA aims to share its expertise, collaborate with fellow innovators, and drive the adoption of AI technologies worldwide.

About SenseTime MEA

SenseTime MEA, a joint venture between SenseTime Group and the Saudi the Public Investment Fund (PIF), stands at the forefront of artificial intelligence innovation in Saudi Arabia and the region. Established in Riyadh in 2022, our mission is to help position Saudi Arabia as a leading AI-tech hub in the region. With a commitment to driving digital transformation, we are dedicated to nurturing local talent, fostering technological advancements, and delivering world-class AI solutions.