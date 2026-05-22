Cairo: In the presence of HE Turki bin Abdulmohsen Alalshikh, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA), Sela, a Public Investment Fund company and a leading Saudi player in redefining experiences and developing premium destinations across entertainment, sports, and culture, has launched a strategic consortium with Talaat Moustafa Group, one of Egypt’s leading developers of integrated urban communities, dedicated to creating and managing entertainment and live event experiences in Egypt.

The consortium combines Sela’s expertise in experience design, event management, and content creation with TMG’s capabilities in developing residential, commercial, and hospitality destinations. It marks the beginning of a collaboration aimed at expanding Egypt’s entertainment offering and creating new experiences for audiences across the country in the years ahead.

Dr. Rakan Alharthy, Managing Director of Sela, said the consortium marks a new milestone in Sela’s growing international presence. “At Sela, we are driven by a clear vision to redefine experiences by developing destinations, events, and content that leave a lasting impact extending beyond the moment,” he said.

“Sela has built a strong presence in Saudi Arabia by delivering some of the country’s largest and most diverse events, before expanding into major global cities, including London and Las Vegas. Our entry into Egypt through a strategic consortium of this scale reflects a natural progression in Sela’s regional expansion, building on Saudi expertise that has proven its strength in leading global markets and can now contribute to the wider region’s entertainment landscape” he added.

Hisham Talaat Moustafa, Group CEO and Managing Director of Talaat Moustafa Holding Group, expressed pride in the collaboration, noting that it aims to drive a qualitative shift across entertainment, culture, arts, and sports in Egypt.

He added that the consortium supports the Group’s vision of developing vibrant communities that offer a sustainable quality of life, create real added value for the economy and society, contribute to recurring revenue growth, and position its urban communities - with their advanced infrastructure and high-quality services - as attractive destinations on the regional and global entertainment tourism map.

As part of the agreement, Sela will lead the development and operation of live experiences and events, including venue operations, festivals, concerts, and on-ground execution. TMG will serve as the destination and community partner, leveraging its extensive real estate assets, strong market presence, hospitality platforms, and large-scale communities across Egypt.

The consortium is expected to deliver a wide range of entertainment and cultural offerings, including concerts, festivals, seasonal events, family experiences, theater and comedy shows, as well as sports events.

One of the flagship initiatives under the consortium is “The Corridor,” a cross-border entertainment platform connecting Saudi Arabia and Egypt through an extended entertainment experience built around a curated lineup of cultural and entertainment events.

About Sela:

Founded in 1997, Sela is a leading Saudi company specializing in the development and redefinition of experiences and premium destinations across the sports, entertainment, culture, and hospitality sectors. The company began its journey as the first Saudi company accredited by FIFA in the field of athlete representation before expanding into sports marketing, live experiences, destination development, and major event management.

Over the years, Sela has solidified its position through the development and operation of iconic destinations and landmark events, including Boulevard City, Boulevard World, Via Riyadh, Jeddah Superdome, and the Jeddah Yacht Club.

Sela has also expanded its regional and international footprint through the development and management of premium experiences and events across major cities and global capitals, supported by advanced operational expertise and world-class standards in destination and experience development.

About Talaat Moustafa Group:

Talaat Moustafa Group is the largest real estate and tourism developer in Egypt and one of the region’s leading integrated institutions. Over nearly 55 years, the group has successfully developed fully integrated cities and urban communities across Egypt, including Madinaty, Al Rehab, and Noor in East Cairo, while currently developing SouthMED on Egypt’s North West Coast, in addition to its international projects in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Sultanate of Oman.

The group has also played a significant role in advancing Egypt’s tourism development through the creation of unprecedented tourism projects built to international standards. Its hospitality portfolio includes 16 hotels operated under some of the world’s leading hospitality brands, including Four Seasons, Kempinski, Marriott, and Mandarin Oriental, comprising nearly 5,000 hotel rooms and suites and welcoming approximately 1.5 million visitors annually.