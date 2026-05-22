Demonstrates live institutional-scale capability and validates the scalability, resilience and operational readiness of the DDSC ecosystem

Reinforces the UAE’s position as a global hub for regulated digital asset infrastructure and next-generation financial innovation

Abu Dhabi, UAE: IHC, a global investment company focused on building dynamic value networks, today announced the successful execution of an AED 110 million (approximately USD 30 million) transaction using DDSC on ADI Chain, the institutional Layer-2 blockchain developed by ADI Foundation. Following the recent approval received from the Central Bank of the UAE for the launch of DDSC, the transaction represents a defining milestone for the DDSC stablecoin ecosystem, demonstrating operational readiness, scalability, and real-world applicability at institutional volume.

DDSC is a UAE dirham-backed stablecoin launched following the strategic collaboration between IHC, First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), and Sirius International Holding, and supported by ADI Foundation’s blockchain infrastructure. The initiative was established to support secure, compliant, and efficient digital transactions for institutions, businesses, and individuals, while enabling seamless value transfer and settlement across global markets.

The execution of a transaction of this scale provides tangible validation of the infrastructure underpinning DDSC and ADI Chain, moving the initiative beyond development into live deployment. It signals the system’s capability to support high-value, high-frequency financial flows, including cross-border payments, treasury operations, and trade settlement.

This milestone comes as demand continues to grow for efficient, transparent, and compliant alternatives to traditional payment rails, particularly across emerging markets where latency, cost, and operational complexity remain significant challenges.

Syed Basar Shueb, CEO of IHC, said: “This transaction demonstrates that the UAE’s digital infrastructure is live, resilient, and ready to support real institutional financial activity. As one of the founding participants in the DDSC ecosystem, IHC is committed to advancing solutions that improve how capital moves across markets. Executing 110 million DDSC on ADI Chain is a clear signal that we are entering the next phase, where institutional-grade digital assets are not only viable, but operational at scale.”

With DDSC now actively transacting on ADI Chain, the focus will shift toward broader institutional participation, expanded use cases, and the development of cross-border payment and trade corridors connecting the Middle East with key global markets.

This milestone reinforces the UAE’s position at the forefront of digital asset innovation and reflects the growing role of sovereign-aligned infrastructure in shaping the future of global finance.

Fares Bassiouny

Account Executive

Edelman Smithfield