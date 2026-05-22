EDECS group, , a leading EPC contractor in the MEA region, has been awarded the Construction of the Dry Port and Veterinary Quarantine at the Economic Zone in Al Dhahirah (EZAD) – IP3,Ibri provence, Al Dhahirah Governorate, Sultanate of Oman, by the Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones (OPAZ), one of the Sultanate of Oman’s strategic economic projects aimed at advancing the objectives of Oman Vision 2040, with Assarain Group (Said Salem Al Wahaibi Group) as EDECS’ local partner in Oman. The award marks a strategic milestone in EDECS Group’s continued expansion across the GCC region and reinforces the Group’s growing role in delivering large-scale logistics and infrastructure developments.

The signing attended by Saudi and Omani government ministers and authorities, prominent public and private sector representatives, and key stakeholders from across the region, reflecting the strategic importance of the project to Oman’s future economic and infrastructure landscape.

Located in Ibri provence, Al Dhahirah Governorate, the Economic Zone at Al Dhahirah spans approximately 388 square kilometers and enjoys a strategic location approximately 20 kilometers from the Rub Al Khali border crossing with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and around 105 kilometers from Ibri Industrial City. The project is designed to serve as a major economic and logistics gateway that strengthens regional trade connectivity and supports economic integration between Oman, Saudi Arabia, and neighboring markets.

The development of the integrated economic zone aligns closely with Oman Vision 2040, the Sultanate’s long-term roadmap for sustainable development and economic diversification. The project is expected to contribute significantly to enhancing trade movement, attracting investments, supporting industrial and logistics activities, and creating new economic opportunities that reduce dependence on oil revenues while driving sustainable growth across the Sultanate.

The scope of work encompasses the full development cycle of the Dry Port project within the Economic Zone at Ibri provence, Al Dhahirah (EZAD), including enabling works, earthworks, infrastructure development, utility networks, and the construction of all operational and supporting facilities such as administration buildings, X-ray facilities, accommodation buildings, and associated structures, through to testing, commissioning, and final fit-out, delivering a fully integrated and operational logistics asset.

Commenting on the signing, Eng. Hussein El Dessouky, Chairman and Managing Director of EDECS Group, said:

“We are proud of our partnership with our client, the Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones in the Sultanate of Oman on this strategic project, which marks an important milestone in EDECS Group’s regional expansion and its long-term commitment to delivering transformative infrastructure projects across the GCC countries.

The Economic Zone at Al Dhahirah is a highly promising project with significant economic and logistical potential, and we are confident that this collaboration with OPAZ will contribute meaningfully to Oman Vision 2040 by enhancing trade connectivity, attracting investments, and creating sustainable economic opportunities for the Sultanate and the wider region.”

Al Sheikh Salem Bin Said Al Wahaibi, Chairman of Assarain Group, stated:

"This agreement reflects Assarain Group’s commitment to diversifying the Omani economy and strengthening the Sultanate’s position as a strategic regional commercial and logistics hub. As a diversified group that has played a vital role in the country’s economic and social development since 1975, we remain committed to delivering excellence and innovation across our various sectors, enhancing economic competitiveness, and fostering confidence and growth in economic, social, and developmental relations across the Sultanate.

Thanks to the wise leadership and clear strategic vision of His Majesty, Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, Oman has transformed global economic challenges into promising investment opportunities through flexible policies focused on diversification, financial sustainability, and empowering the private sector as a key partner in development.

We are also proud to collaborate with EDECS Group, an EPC leader in the MEA region with extensive experience in executing complex and high-value projects. EDECS brings strong technical capabilities that are essential for this development, and we take pride in this partnership as we work together to deliver a project that creates long-term value for Oman and supports the goals of Oman Vision 2040.”

This milestone reflects EDECS Group’s position as a Grade A, EPC contractor, recognized for its innovative engineering capabilities, strong execution expertise, and unwavering commitment to the highest safety standards. EDECS Group has been present in the KSA since 2013 across the Eastern and Western Provinces, and continues to deliver complex projects across the MEA region in line with its strategic vision of selectively pursuing high-impact developments that create long-term value and support sustainable economic growth.