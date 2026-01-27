Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: Mr Ahmed Yusuf, Chief Executive Officer of Seef Properties, recently welcomed Mr Jakob Wahl, CEO of the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (IAAPA), the world’s largest global association for the entertainment and attractions industry, at the company’s headquarters in Seef Mall Seef District. The meeting explored avenues for joint cooperation and reviewed opportunities to strengthen the strategic partnership in support of the development of the entertainment sector in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The meeting took place as part of Mr Jakob Wahl’s visit to the Kingdom of Bahrain, which aims to enhance regional tourism ties and explore collaboration with key stakeholders in the entertainment sector. This visit comes within the framework of his regional tour in preparation for the organisation of IAAPA Expo Middle East 2026, the first exhibition organised by the association in the region, scheduled to take place from March 30 to April 2, 2026, in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, Mr Ahmed Yusuf reiterated Seef Properties’ commitment to the continued development of the entertainment sector as one of the company’s strategic pillars for business growth. This includes investing in high-quality projects, expanding its portfolio of entertainment destinations, and adopting global best practices in operations, safety and visitor experience, thereby supporting national tourism and reinforcing Bahrain’s position as a leading regional destination for family entertainment.

He also highlighted the importance of the long-standing partnership with IAAPA, noting that this collaboration reflects Seef Properties’ commitment to the association’s globally recognised standards and its role as an active member of the IAAPA community, underlining that this partnership supports keeping pace with rapid developments in the entertainment industry and promotes the exchange of expertise and knowledge with leading international specialists.

The CEO further noted that the meeting included a review of the company’s expansion plans in the entertainment sector, which aim to strengthen its leadership position through the introduction of new concepts and the development of innovative entertainment destinations, adding that these initiatives are designed to meet the expectations of various age groups and to diversify the entertainment experience within shopping centres, in line with regional and global market trends.

For its part, IAAPA affirmed the importance of strengthening cooperation with key stakeholders in the entertainment sector in the Kingdom of Bahrain, highlighting the Kingdom’s growing role in developing integrated entertainment destinations in line with internationally recognised standards within the attractions industry.

The association further noted that the Middle East is witnessing rapid growth in this sector, supporting the expansion of regional partnerships and the exchange of expertise, particularly in light of preparations for IAAPA Expo Middle East 2026, which is expected to contribute to the advancement of the sector and open new avenues for cooperation among stakeholders at both regional and international levels.

It is worth noting that Seef Properties is among the leading companies in the entertainment sector through its specialised arm, Seef Entertainment, which was established to strengthen the company’s position as an integrated real estate developer in the Kingdom. Its portfolio includes flagship projects such as Magic Island in Seef Mall – Seef District and Seef Mall – Muharraq; Yabeela, the largest indoor entertainment centre in the Kingdom of Bahrain; Jumpoline at Seef Mall – Isa Town; and Hawa, the largest inflatable entertainment centre, located at Souq Al Baraha Souq in Diyar Al Muharraq.