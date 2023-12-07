Dubai, UAE: SEE Holding, the UAE's first sustainably focused global holding group aiming to spearhead a net zero emissions future, and EnerTech, a Kuwait-based innovator, investor, and developer of end-to-end sustainable solutions, today revealed plans to develop a sustainable city in Kuwait. The new development, which was announced on the sidelines of COP28 currently taking place in Dubai, will redefine urban living in Kuwait, enabling residents to significantly reduce their environmental impact with innovative clean energy, waste management, and resource conservation solutions as well as delivering social and economic sustainability.

The envisioned sustainable city, poised to set a new global benchmark for sustainable urban development, will feature an advanced 16MWp solar energy system. The renewable energy-based system will generate 100 percent of the city’s energy requirements, as well as an additional 20 percent surplus, which will significantly reduce the city’s emissions.

The city's commitment to self-sustainability extends to food production. Through investments in local farming capabilities, the city aims to produce 50 percent of the food required by its community.

The development also targets a zero-waste strategy, with plans to implement on-site waste sorting, alongside a biogas plant for processing organic waste to eliminate landfill. Additionally, the city's water management strategy includes treating and reusing 100 percent of its water for irrigation to ensure efficient resource utilization.

Eng. Faris Saeed, Chairman & CEO of SEE Holding, commented on the partnership, stating, "We are thrilled to grow our network of partners by working with one of the leading companies in the sectors of clean energy, water, technology and sustainability solutions. Our collaboration with EnerTech is driven by the shared goal of reaching a net zero emissions future and is strengthened by our combined experiences.

Together with EnerTech, we are excited to work towards the creation of a sustainable city that will enhance the quality of life for the people of Kuwait and contribute to the growth of a green circular economy.”

Abdullah Al Mutairi, CEO of EnerTech, said: "At EnerTech, we are designing a sustainable future with bankable clean energy and green infrastructure projects that are transforming quality of life in rural and urban communities around the world. Building win-win partnerships, like this one with SEE Holding, are key to unlocking innovation and accelerating sustainable development progress.

“Aligned with Kuwait Vision 2040 and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, this sustainable city in Kuwait is symbolic of our determination to improve lives and livelihoods through housing landscapes that are both energy efficient and environmentally friendly."

SEE Holding's 'The Sustainable City' branded concept and working model in Dubai was the first fully operational sustainable community in the Middle East. It has already proven to be successful, not only by surpassing its emissions targets but also consistently being rated as the happiest community in the GCC by the Dubai Land Department. The model has already been successfully replicated in Sharjah with Sharjah Investment and Development Authority, Abu Dhabi with Aldar, and Oman (Yiti) with OMRAN group.

SEE Holding embodies a fundamental change in the concept of future cities by building and maintaining sustainable, evidence-driven, intelligent, live-work-and-thrive communities. The group’s replicable and scalable cities bring forward the 2050 Paris Agreement targets by producing clean, renewable energy, empowering urban farming, recycling water and waste, and encouraging the use of clean and electric forms of transportation.

The company’s portfolio also includes renowned companies and brands like Diamond Developers, Tadweer, and City Solar, all dedicated to enabling the development of sustainable infrastructure and cities.

About SEE Holding

SEE Holding, is a UAE based sustainably focused global holding group that designs, invests in, and builds sustainable infrastructures and cities through its three operational verticals: SEE Solutions, SEE Developers, and SEE Engineering.

Driven by its purpose of spearheading a net zero emissions future and achieving the 2050 UN targets, SEE Holding develops inclusive and sustainable communities that prioritize education, sports, healthcare, and overall well-being as part of its commitment to social, environmental, and economic impact. SEE Holding currently has projects in the UAE across Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah, as well as in Oman.

About EnerTech

EnerTech Holding Company is a Kuwaiti-sovereign owned investor and developer in the clean energy and sustainable infrastructure sector. Serving as an originator, investor, and developer of sustainable infrastructure projects, EnerTech's primary focus encompasses four domains: energy and water, recycling and waste management, sustainable agriculture and food security, and clean technology investments. With an extensive project portfolio, EnerTech is actively involved in projects across Latin America, Africa, the GCC, and South Asia. www.enertech.com.kw

