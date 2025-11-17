Schneider Electric, a global energy technology leader, today announces its non-financial results for the third quarter of 2025, confirming its progress toward completing the Schneider Sustainability Impact (SSI) 2021–2025 program. With one quarter remaining, the company reports a score of 8.52 out of 10, confirming strong alignment with its year-end target of 8.80.

One of the key milestones this quarter is the early completion of the Zero Carbon Project, which reached a 53% average reduction in CO₂ emissions across top suppliers’ operations, surpassing the 2025 ambition ahead of schedule. This initiative supports over 1,000 suppliers through tailored decarbonization roadmaps, technical training, and renewable energy guidance.

Progress continues across other core SSI indicators:

Decarbonization: Schneider Electric has helped customers save and avoid 792 million tonnes of CO₂ emissions through its products and solutions since 2018, nearing its 2025 ambition of 800Mt. During Climate Week NYC 2025, the company announced the expansion of its Scope 3 decarbonization efforts, including enhanced supplier engagement and new industry collaborations. These initiatives aim to accelerate emissions reductions across the value chain, with a focus on digital tools, renewable energy sourcing, and circularity.

In parallel, Schneider Electric’s AirSeT switchgear was recognized by the World Economic Forum for Excellence in Sustainable Design. This innovation replaces SF₆ with pure air and vacuum technology, eliminating a potent greenhouse gas and enabling smarter, safer grids.

Access to Energy: Over 60 million people have gained access to green electricity through Schneider Electric’s programs since 2009, exceeding the 2025 target. This impact is supported by distributed energy solutions such as microgrids, which empower communities through local ownership and inclusive governance. The Schneider Electric™ Sustainability Research Institute’s recent paper, Energy Poverty: And the many ways that safe, affordable, sufficient, and sustainable energy for all empowers, explores how energy democracy can drive systemic change.

“Schneider Electric has been named the world’s most sustainable company three times this year, most recently by Sustainability Magazine. These recognitions are a reflection of the collective progress we’re seeing across industries.” said Esther Finidori, Chief Sustainability Officer. “What gives me confidence is the actions we see every day. Organizations are cutting emissions, technology is ready and being deployed at scale, and people are driving change with purpose. Sustainability is becoming the core of how we operate, innovate, and collaborate. That’s where real transformation happens.”

For a detailed view of all indicators and progress, please refer to the full Q3 2025 Schneider Sustainability Impact report, including the latest progress dashboard: