Sharjah: The Industries Sector Business Group, operating under the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), held its first meeting after undergoing a restructuring of its members. The meeting, held at the SCCI headquarters, discussed ways to enhance the sector's contribution to the economic growth of the Emirate of Sharjah.

Chaired by Lalu Samuel, Chairman of the Industries Sector Business Group, the meeting was attended by Amjad Awad Al Karim, Head of the Business Groups Section at SCCI, as well as representatives from major companies and factories within the emirate.

During the meeting, the committee explored mechanisms that would promote investments in industrial businesses, thereby ensuring their sustainable growth in line with future trends.

Expressing gratitude to the Sharjah Chamber, Lalu Samuel commended its efforts in fostering direct communication with industrial establishment owners. He emphasized the importance of identifying their aspirations, needs, and challenges to support the sector's sustainability and development.

Samuel also lauded the chamber’s role in establishing effective links with the government sector to enhance communication and coordination among all entities involved in the emirate's economic sector.

He briefed the new members on the vital role that the Industrial Sector Working Group plays in implementing the SCCI’s plans and programs. He further outlined the purpose for which the group was established: to monitor the perspectives and feedback of owners of industrial facilities across the Emirate and propose solutions to challenges and pioneering programs that bolster the industrial sector's capabilities and promote its growth.

During the meeting, the committee discussed the group’s future plans aimed at activating advanced programs to strengthen the position of local industries, enhance their competitiveness, and enable them to excel in global markets. Furthermore, it shed light on the leading role of the industrial sector in Sharjah's sustainable development process.

The meeting also recommended the adoption of advanced technologies, solutions from the Fourth Industrial Revolution, and sustainable industrial practices to bolster the sector's competitiveness and sustainability, in line with Operation 300bn, the UAE’s industrial strategy.

Operation 300bn aims to facilitate ease of doing business in the industrial sector and support the UAE government's objectives 2031, including but not limited to achieving self-sufficiency, enhancing industrial security, increasing national added value, and promoting the country's industrial competitiveness.

