Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Savvy Games Group has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with HUMAIN, a global artificial intelligence company delivering full-stack AI solutions, aimed at leveraging HUMAIN’s comprehensive expertise and operating systems, including AI solutions, models, data platforms, infrastructure, and end-user applications, to unlock and elevate efficiencies across Savvy’s operations.

Under the MoU, the parties will identify opportunities to develop customized AI models and applications for Savvy’s key business functions, such as human resources, procurement, and finance. The agreement also enables Savvy to leverage HUMAIN’s advanced data centers and cloud computing services, and collaborate on R&D-focused initiatives, including exploring new applications of AI across Savvy Games Group.

“We are looking forward to working with HUMAIN to identify and unlock ways that would enhance the way we utilize AI at Savvy. HUMAIN operates across the entire AI value chain from data and infrastructure to models and end-user application, so there is a lot of opportunities for us to look at and create tangible programs of activities.” said Brian Ward, Chief Executive Officer, at Savvy Games Group.

“This partnership comes at an exciting time with the recent launch of HUMAIN ONE at FII9. This agentic AI operating system is a game changer, and we are thrilled to have Savvy as one of the early adopters. Game development is one of the most exciting fields where the effective use of AI solutions can make a tangible impact on boosting both creativity and productivity,” said Tareq Amin, Chief Executive Officer, at HUMAIN.

The partnership between Savvy and HUMAIN exemplifies the power of collaboration between PIF’s portfolio companies, exchanging knowledge, aligning strategic capabilities, and unlocking shared value. Such synergies contribute to PIF's strategy for the AI and digital economy by positioning Saudi Arabia as a globally competitive hub for innovation and capacity building to enable the development and diversification of the domestic economy.

About HUMAIN

HUMAIN, a PIF company, is a global artificial intelligence company delivering full-stack AI capabilities across four core areas: next-generation data centers, hyper-performance infrastructure & cloud platforms, advanced AI Models, including the world’s most advanced Arabic LLMs built in the Arab world, and transformative AI Solutions that combine deep sector insight with real-world execution.

HUMAIN’s end-to-end model serves both public and private sector organizations, unlocking exponential value across all industries, driving transformation and strengthening capabilities through human-AI synergies. With a growing portfolio of sector-specific AI products and a core mission to drive IP leadership and talent supremacy world-wide, HUMAIN is engineered for global competitiveness and national distinction.

www.humain.com