Jeddah: Saudia, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, has unveiled a special aircraft livery featuring the “Saudi, Welcome to Arabia” design, as part of its strategic partnership with the Saudi Tourism Authority. The initiative aims to strengthen the Kingdom’s position as a global tourism destination, while serving as a mobile promotional platform that reflects authentic Saudi hospitality and supports the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 in attracting visitors from around the world.

The Boeing B787-9 aircraft featuring the new livery will operate across Saudia’s international network, carrying welcoming messages as part of an integrated year-round promotional campaign that highlights the Kingdom’s growing tourism momentum. Saudia contributes to these efforts through its global network serving more than 100 destinations across four continents, in addition to showcasing tourism destinations, events, and Saudi Vision 2030 projects through its in-flight entertainment systems.

This plane, a vessel to explore the wonders of Arabia, invites the world to discover Saudi’s unparalleled offerings. The livery itself is a visual invitation from Saudi Tourism Authority, designed to maximize global visibility and capture attention for Saudi, serving as a stunning airborne billboard for the nation's diverse destinations, captivating attractions, and renowned hospitality starting in the skies, reinforcing the nation's efforts to expand global awareness of its transformation.

H.E. Engr. Ibrahim Al-Omar, Director General of Saudia Group, said: “Our partnership with the Saudi Tourism Authority is a strong example of how alignment around shared national objectives can drive real impact. The continued growth in visitor numbers reflects the success of our joint efforts to position Saudi Arabia as a leading global tourism destination. This progress is supported by sustained investment in aviation infrastructure, enhanced connectivity, and the creation of meaningful travel experiences that reflect the Kingdom’s rich identity and meet the highest international standards.”

Mr. Fahd Hamidaddin, Chief Executive Officer and Board Member of the Saudi Tourism Authority, said: “We continue, through this collaboration, to expand innovative promotional platforms, where the journey itself has become an inspiring experience that reflects the Spirit of Saudi Arabia and supports the delivery of a fully integrated tourism experience for visitors. We invite travelers to experience flying onboard this aircraft, capture memorable photos, and share them across social media platforms, becoming part of the Spirit of Saudi Arabia story and helping share Saudi welcoming messages with the world.”

The strategic partnership between Saudia and the Saudi Tourism Authority encompasses a broad range of initiatives, including attracting international tourists, bolstering air connectivity, and providing additional flights to meet increasing demand. Together, they collaborate on global events such as TOURISE 2025, further solidifying Saudi's position on the world tourism map.

About Saudia:

Saudia (Saudia Airlines) is the national flag carrier of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Established in 1945, the company has grown to become one of the Middle East’s largest airlines.



Saudia has invested significantly in upgrading its aircraft and currently operates one of the youngest fleet with 149 aircraft. The airline serves an extensive global route network covering around 100 destinations across four continents, including all 26 domestic airports in Saudi Arabia.



A member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the Arab Air Carriers Organization (AACO), Saudia has also been a member airline in SkyTeam, the second largest alliance, since 2012.



Saudia was recently named “Best Airline Staff Service” for 2025 by Skytrax and ranked 17th in the global airline rankings. In addition, Saudia ranked first globally for on-time performance (OTP), according to Cirium. Saudia recognized at the APEX World Class 2026 Awards, receiving the “World Class Airline” title for the fifth consecutive year and the “Best in Class: Service–Guest Experience” award for the second consecutive year.

For more information on Saudia, please visit www.saudia.com



About ‘Saudi, Welcome to Arabia’

‘Saudi, Welcome to Arabia’ is a vibrant consumer brand dedicated to sharing Saudi Arabia with the world and welcoming travelers to explore all the country has to offer. The brand's role is to drive forward the country’s tourism industry through awareness-raising campaigns and to provide a comprehensive array of information and resources for travelers to plan and enjoy unforgettable journeys. It aims to inspire travel to and within Saudi Arabia, enriching lives, and bridging cultures through the discovery of our unique wonders and warm hospitality. As the world’s fastest-growing destination, Saudi, the heart of Arabia, is the most exciting new year-round destination.