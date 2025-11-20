Washington, D.C. – Saudia Group, one of the largest aviation conglomerates in the MENA region, has announced a strategic agreement with GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) to equip Saudia, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s national flag carrier, with GEnx-1B engines for its 2023 order of 39 Boeing 787-9 and 787-10 aircraft. The agreement includes the supply of engines, a multi-year maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) program, and spare engines. It also encompasses a series of capability-building initiatives delivered through Saudia Technic, the Group’s maintenance and engineering arm designed to expand and localize the Kingdom’s aerospace expertise through technical training and knowledge transfer.

His Excellency Engr. Ibrahim Al-Omar, Director General of Saudia Group, said, “This strategic partnership with GE Aerospace not only transforms the Group’s long-haul capability and expands our air connectivity, but also accelerates the localization of high-technology aviation expertise in the Kingdom. Through this agreement, we will be able to develop in-country technical capability for engines we previously maintained abroad, ensuring that investment, skills, and value remain within the Kingdom, in alignment with the Saudi Vision 2030.”

GE Aerospace Chairman and CEO H. Lawrence Culp, Jr., added, “We are honored to support Saudia Group’s growth and are grateful for their trust in us. The GEnx engines will provide reliability, efficiency, and durability to power the airline's expanded widebody fleet. Our collective efforts to further develop a skilled aerospace workforce that benefits the Kingdom and the United States will support our industry for decades to come.”

Engineered with advanced materials and cutting-edge technologies, the GEnx engine family represents a major leap in modern propulsion with higher time-on-wing and reliability. Since its introduction in 2011, the GEnx family has accumulated more than 70 million flight hours and today powers two-thirds of all 787 aircraft in operation.

GE Aerospace has a relationship spanning more than 40 years with the Saudi aerospace sector and continues to collaborate with Saudi partners to advance Vision 2030 by developing local talent and strengthening technical capabilities. GE Aerospace and its joint ventures currently power Saudi Arabia’s four largest commercial carriers and support the largest F110 fleet outside the United States.

As one of the region’s largest aviation groups, Saudia Group is executing a long-term strategy centered on fleet expansion, new international routes, and increased guest capacity across global markets. In parallel, the Group is expanding technical and engineering capabilities through Saudia Technic, reinforcing the Kingdom’s aviation infrastructure and cultivating next-generation expertise. These efforts support the Saudi Aviation Strategy and contribute to Vision 2030 by shaping a world-class aviation sector that strengthens the Kingdom’s global connectivity.

About Saudia Group

Saudia Group is one of the largest aviation conglomerates in the MENA region. The Group drives industry development with its 13 subsidiaries, and offers world-class air transport, cargo services, ground services, logistics, maintenance, catering, private aviation, real estate, training, and medical services.

The mission of Saudia Group is to inspire people to go beyond borders with a purpose that is rooted in unlocking human potential and connecting the world in ways never thought possible. The group is committed to reshaping the aviation ecosystem in the MENA region and beyond, by embracing innovation and a customer-centric approach.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace is a global aerospace propulsion, services, and systems leader with an installed base of approximately 49,000 commercial and 29,000 military aircraft engines. With a global team of approximately 53,000 employees and a legacy of more than a century of innovation, GE Aerospace is committed to inventing the future of flight. Learn more at geaerospace.com.

