Jeddah, Saudi Arabia Saudia Dairy & Foodstuff Company (SADAFCO), the Kingdom’s leading producer of UHT milk, tomato paste, and ice cream, announced its financial results for the six-month period ending 30 June 2025.

SADAFCO recorded SAR 785.4 million in sales during Q2 2025, marking a growth of 8.75% compared to the same period last year. Net profit for the quarter stood at SAR 117.7 million, diluted by raw material cost increases and other inflationary pressures.

Commenting on the results, Patrick Stillhart, CEO of SADAFCO, said:

“Our second quarter showed steady revenue growth across our core categories and markets. We maintained our strong market shares — 57.4% in UHT milk, 53.6% in tomato paste, and 30.4% in ice cream — and achieved strong performance in export, out of home, and e-commerce channels.”

SADAFCO launched 16 new products during the quarter and continued investing in brand-building while managing costs effectively. Despite inflation and higher input costs, the company delivered a healthy net margin of 15%.

First half 2025 revenue reached SAR 1.56 billion, an increase of 8.6% year-on-year. Net profit for the six-month period was SAR 243.8 million.

SADAFCO’s financial position remains solid with shareholders’ equity of SAR 1.773 billion and a cash balance of SAR 672.4 million.

Stillhart concluded:

“We remain focused on disciplined growth, strategic innovation, and long-term value creation. With a robust balance sheet and expanding product portfolio, SADAFCO is well-positioned to navigate market conditions and deliver sustainable results.”

About Saudia Dairy & Foodstuff Company (SADAFCO)

SADAFCO is a publicly-listed company that has been producing high-quality dairy and foodstuff products under the Saudia brand name since 1976, a year after the company was formed. Saudia enjoys being one of the market leaders in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the production of tomato paste, ice cream, and milk.

Based in Jeddah, SADAFCO operates sales and distribution depots in 24 locations across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, and Kuwait. Saudia products are also exported to several countries in the MENA region.

For more information about SADAFCO, please visit www.sadafco.com