Saudi Ministry of Culture and the Mexican Secretariat of Culture signed a Memorandum of Understanding on the sidelines of the UNESCO MONDIACULT Conference, held in Mexico City



The MoU will boost bilateral cultural cooperation between the two countries across several fields, creating opportunities for cultural development in both nations

MEXICO CITY – His Highness Prince Bader bin Abdullah bin Farhan Al Saud, Saudi Minister of Culture, and his Mexican counterpart, Her Excellency Alejandra Frausto Guerrero, signed a Memorandum of Understanding to boost bilateral cooperation on the sidelines of the UNESCO World Conference on Cultural Policies and Sustainable Development (MONDIACULT).

The MoU will advance Saudi and Mexican cultural cooperation in several fields, including heritage and its preservation, museums, visual and performing arts, literature, and fashion. The agreement will also facilitate the creation of art residency programs and exchange participation in cultural events hosted by both nations.

Welcoming the MoU, Prince Bader said, “this agreement heralds a significant advancement in the cultural cooperation between Mexico and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,”.

The Kingdom’s cultural and creative sectors have grown rapidly as part of Saudi Vision 2030, with the Ministry of Culture overseeing the implementation of the Saudi National Cultural Strategy which seeks to promote culture as a way of life, increase the economic contribution of cultural industries and enhance the importance of intercultural exchange at all levels.

“Amid the flourishing cultural transformation in the Kingdom, Saudi Arabia has taken great steps towards creating a robust cultural sector, where its impact is being felt positively across the world. Our cooperation with international partners such as Mexico will help cultural industries strengthen their resilience, contribute to economic development, and unlock new opportunities for creatives and cultural institutions for both nations,” His Highness Prince Bader added.

The signing of the MoU coincided with Mexico’s hosting of the MONDIACULT Conference, in which Saudi Arabia’s participation aims to advance opportunities for multilateral cooperation on cultural policy, with a particular focus on how culture can drive sustainable development.