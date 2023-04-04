Saudi Arabia: Saudi Arabia-based FOODICS, a cloud-based restaurant management technology and payments platform, has chosen Darwinbox's Human Resource Management Software (HRMS) to unify its multi-geography HR function. This offers FOODICS a holistic way to manage its Human Resources function spread across MENA countries, including Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Jordan, and Kuwait, replacing several disparate apps.

The FOODICS payments platform serves a range of F&B segments, from dine-in restaurants and cafes, quick service restaurants, bakeries, and food trucks to cloud kitchens across MENA. Given its multi-geography operation, the company was looking for a best-in-class HRMS platform that delivers a unified employee management view in one platform. It was also on the lookout for a platform that provides an intuitive experience for its employees and boosts their efficiency and workplace productivity.

Jawaher Aldhafyan, Head of People Success, Foodics, said: "As a fast-growing company, we have had to build our tech stack along the way, which resulted in disparate systems that created complexity and inefficiencies in our operations. Darwinbox provides us with a highly localized and agile platform that understands local nuances. By freeing up the time of our HR talent to concentrate more on strategy, the platform is enabling us to make better decisions based on more holistic data."

With FOODICS's multi-geography operation, it was important for them to be compliant with local HR regulations, payment processes, data restrictions, and benefits discrepancies that come along when expanding and operating in a new country. "With Darwinbox's intuitive system, we are now able to address these local intricacies with ease," said Aldhafyan. "As our HR technology partner, Darwinbox provides our employees with an easy and optimized experience in multiple languages, including Arabic."

Chaitanya Peddi, Co-founder of Darwinbox, said: "Investing in technology to manage talent and realise superior business outcomes has become inevitable for organizational success. At Darwinbox, we continue to focus on building products that prioritize local compliance and context. A good example is FOODICS - we have watched the rise and growth of this brand very closely and are proud of how far they've come. As we foray into Saudi Arabia, we are excited to support them in their continued expansion across various geographies and adjacent verticals."

Across the region, savvy companies are replacing outdated solutions from western players with a Darwinbox solution - which better responds to local nuances and business needs. Darwinbox is focused on making digital transformation smooth and seamless for its customers and therefore offers modules such as employee lifecycle management, custom workflows, recruitment and onboarding, performance management, expense management, compensation as well as payroll processing across various geographies.

Founded in 2015, the mobile-first HR tech platform is today enhancing employee experiences for over two million people from over 750 enterprises in 90 countries. Darwinbox is already working with several leading companies and organisations in the MENA region. It is backed by leading global investors, including Silicon Valley-based Technology Crossover Ventures (TCV), Salesforce Ventures, and Sequoia Capital, among others.

About Darwinbox:

Founded in 2015, Darwinbox is a global HR tech leader that empowers enterprises to better manage their talent with new-age employee experiences and disruptive AI-powered technology.

In the MENA region, Darwinbox works with Noon.com, Masafi, Alef Education, Retailo, Mobily Infotech, Seepco, Eyewa, Shalina Healthcare, and Foodics along with select operations of Al Rajhi Bank and the Lulu Group. The company also serves leading international brands such as Nivea, Starbucks, Dominos, Sephora, Swarovski, Adidas, Zara, Lacoste, Calvin Klein, AXA, Tokio, Cigna, and T-Systems.

Rated as the #1 customers' choice on Gartner Peer Insights 2022, Darwinbox is trusted by over 2 million employees from more than 750 enterprises across 90 countries. Darwinbox debuted in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant (MQ) for Cloud HCM Suites For 1,000+ employee enterprises. It is the fastest HR tech company to become a unicorn and is backed by global investors like Salesforce Ventures, Sequoia Capital, and TCV among others.

More at www.darwinbox.com