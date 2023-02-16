Governmental entity, Saudi Broadcasting Authority (SBA) has officially revealed its schedule of programming for Ramadan 2023. The unveiling took place at a high-profile event held in Dubai, which was attended by several C-level executives, including Mohammed Fahad Alharthi - Chief Executive Officer at SBA, Bandar Al Hassan - Chief Commercial Officer at SBA, Ibrahim Al Farhan Content Director at SBA and Khalid Alkhudair - Chief Executive Officer at SMC.

SBA’s exclusive sales representatives, SMC, handled and executed the event. They further extended their support by inviting top agencies and partners, as well as providing full on ground assistance.

"This is an exciting time for us," said Khalid Alkhudair, Chief Executive Officer of SMC, "and we are keen to fully assist our partners SBA, ensuring they get the required visibility during Ramadan for all the newly-launched shows that will air."

SBA is set to entertain all demographic groups with original and impactful content during the holy month. Programs will cover the entire entertainment spectrum, where viewers can look forward to shows focused on comedy, cookery, education, as well as some competitions. These will be presented by top hosts, actors, and actresses from the region.

Committed to offering cinematic experiences, the shows will be broadcasted on digital platforms and Twitch as well as TV stations SBC and STV1. Top programs to look forward to include, high-rated show Netflorex, now in its second season. Qurrat Ain, starring prominent Kuwati Actresses Hayat Al Fahad and Omniya, a humanitarian show presented by Fayez Al Malki, will also be aired.

Mohammed Fahad Alharthi - Chief Executive Officer at SBA said “We are extremely thrilled with the announcement of the Ramadan 2023 programs line-up. Our goal is to continue innovating and bringing together distinctive stories for our rapidly evolving audience. We are humbled to be positioned as a credible, trusted brand, and are currently reaching more individuals than ever before with our distinctive content offering.”

-Ends-

About SMC

SMC is a leading Saudi media company in the advertising industry, sales and marketing solutions offering the latest innovative advertising opportunities across various platforms in the MENA region. SMC represents advertising sales representation, marketing & content acquisition and production consultancy for Saudi Broadcast Authority TV, Radio, Digital & Social Channels. SMC is also responsible for advertising sales representation & rights management for Mrsool Park and the advertising sales representation for Rotana Audio Visual. SMC added the exclusive advertising sales representation of SRMG’s media portfolio that includes more than 30 Tier-1 media titles and outlets.

For more information about SMC, please contact: info@smc.me

About SBA

The Saudi Broadcasting Authority is a Saudi government authority. It seeks to convey the mission of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to all regions locally and globally, with sound and image, and to raise and develop the level of radio and television performance It has several governmental and official channels, including television, radio and digital, which are the Saudi TV1 channel, the SBC channel, the Thikrayat channel, the Al Ekhbariya channel, the Saudi sports channels (KSA Sports) , the Al Quran Kareem channel, the Sunnah channel, and among the radio stations are Quran Radio, Jeddah Radio, Riyadh Radio, Nidaa Al-Islam Radio, Saudi Radio and Saudi international radios .

For Media Inquiries:

Momina Chaudhry

Spread Communications

momina@spreadcomms.com