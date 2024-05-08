The signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) is designed to foster the creation of distinctive digital content, utilising the strengths of both entities and optimising audience reach through cross-promotional efforts

Dubai, UAE: AlUla, the ancient oasis city in the northwest of Saudi Arabia, has entered into a strategic partnership with Riyadh Air, Saudi Arabia’s new world-class airline which has announced an ambitious target to fly to over 100 destinations by 2030.

Having signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) at this year’s Arabian Travel Market in Dubai, the partnership will see both entities collaborate on multiple initiatives; the aim being to raise the profile of AlUla and the new carrier to discerning travellers from across Saudi Arabia and around the globe. Ultimately, the partnership aims to increase tourist volumes to AlUla from key global markets.

Rami AlMoallim, Vice President of Destination Management and Marketing at The Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) said: “Today marks the start of an exciting new partnership for AlUla and Riyadh Air, which has already made a notable impact on the global aviation landscape, notwithstanding its status as a relatively new airline. By working together, we can leverage the growing global excitement about AlUla as the Kingdom’s premier luxury boutique heritage destination while also making a significant contribution to the Kingdom’s broader tourism landscape."

Commenting on the partnership, Osamah Alnuaiser, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications at Riyadh Air added: “It’s a privilege for us to sign such an important partnership agreement with AlUla. As a major Saudi tourist destination, the destination already offers such rich and unique experiences to visitors while continuing to enhance its tourism offerings and packages. At Riyadh Air, we have no doubt that with us both working towards a shared goal of increasing travellers’ numbers to the Kingdom, it will only move us towards a positive direction.

“In our short history we’ve made a habit of signing big agreements with world-renowned partners and today is yet another milestone moment for Riyadh Air with us putting pen to paper on a deal with what can arguably be described as the jewel in Saudi Arabia’s tourism crown – AlUla. For us, the work starts now; we have a busy schedule with our maiden flight due to take off in mid-2025 and so there’s no time to stand still. This agreement will see us sharing ideas and platforms with AlUla and we are fully confident that through this partnership we’ll be raising the profile of both the destination of AlUla and Riyadh Air in the coming months.”

The collaboration will see the delivery of multiple initiatives, including seamless and immersive digital experiences across multiple touchpoints. In addition, both entities will share and leverage data insights to produce refined content and product strategies for optimal campaign performance, enabling both sides to identify trends and behavioural patterns to produce data-driven decision-making and strategies.

Riyadh Air recently celebrated its first anniversary, having signed major agreements and partnerships with global partners, as it continues to build towards its maiden flight in mid-2025. Riyadh Air is already playing a key role in contributing to Saudi Arabia’s wider economic diversification and jobs creation, in line with Vision 2030 goals, as a catalyst for Saudi Arabia’s National Transport and Logistics Strategy. Specifically, the carrier is projected to contribute to KSA’s non-oil GDP growth by USD 20 billion while directly and indirectly creating over 200,000 new jobs globally and locally, boosting the Kingdom’s tourism in the process, which will be beneficial to AlUla.

About Riyadh Air

Riyadh Air is a world-class airline owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF). Launched in March 2023, the airline will be a digitally-led, full-service airline that adopts the best global sustainability and safety practices across its advanced fleet of aircraft. Riyadh Air will equip its aircraft with the most advanced, state-of-the-art features with innovative, best-in-class cabin interiors and experiences, including next generation digital in-flight entertainment systems and connectivity solutions. Riyadh Air will connect guests to over 100 destinations around the world by 2030 through offering an exceptional guest experience with an authentic, warm Saudi hospitality at its heart.

For more information please visit our website: www.riyadhair.com - and for any media inquiries please contact us at: media@riyadhair.com

About AlUla:

Located 1,100 km from Riyadh, in North-West Saudi Arabia, AlUla is a place of extraordinary natural and human heritage. The vast area, covering 22,561km², includes a lush oasis valley, towering sandstone mountains and ancient cultural heritage sites dating back thousands of years to when the Lihyan and Nabataean kingdoms reigned.

The most well-known and recognised site in AlUla is Hegra, Saudi Arabia’s first UNESCO World Heritage Site. A 52-hectare ancient city, Hegra was the principal southern city of the Nabataean Kingdom and is comprised of 111 well-preserved tombs, many with elaborate facades cut out of the sandstone outcrops surrounding the walled urban settlement.

Current research also suggests Hegra was the most southern outpost of the Roman Empire after the Roman’s conquered the Nabataeans in 106 CE.

In addition to Hegra, AlUla is also home to ancient Dadan, the capital of the Dadan and Lihyan Kingdoms and considered to be one of the most developed 1st millennium BCE cities of the Arabian Peninsula, and Jabal Ikmah, an open air library of hundreds of inscriptions and writings in many different languages, which has been recently listed on the UNESCO’s memory of the World Register. Also AlUla Old Town Village, a labyrinth of more than 900 mudbrick homes developed from at least the 12th century, which has been selected as one of the World’s Best Tourism Villages in 2022 by the UNWTO. Additionally, Hijaz Railway and Hegra Fort, which are key sites in the story and conquests of Lawrence of Arabia.

For more information, please visit: experiencealula.com