Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Latest cloud innovation that is geared to help Saudi Arabia accelerate its Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered economy will be on display at Oracle’s state of the art exhibit at LEAP 2024. Oracle will this year present a comprehensive portfolio of AI solutions including state of the art cloud applications on a best-in-class AI cloud infrastructure and state-of-the-art generative AI innovations.

“Over the last three decades, Oracle has significantly expanded presence in Saudi Arabia to help the Kingdom emerge as a digital economy leader. Our US $1.5 billion investment in Saudi Arabia will play a vital role in expanding local cloud capacity, which will act as the foundation for local organisations to unlock the full potential of latest digital technologies like Artificial Intelligence”, said Reham AlMusa, vice president – Business Applications, and Saudi Arabia Country Leader, Oracle. “AI is seeing incredible adoption in the Kingdom, as businesses look to innovate and grow. PwC estimates that Artificial intelligence is set to contribute $135 billion to the Saudi economy in 2030, making the Kingdom the biggest beneficiary of the technology in the Middle East. Oracle is well positioned to help Saudi organisations leverage this AI opportunity, and LEAP 2024 will be an opportunity for us to demonstrate how our latest AI innovation can help address the most complex business challenges across diverse industries and help drive growth.”

Oracle’s presence at LEAP 2024 is headlined with the popular Oracle Red Bull Racing experience. Visitors can once again experience what it’s like to be at the wheels of the championship winning Formula 1 car and learn about the role Oracle Cloud powered real time data plays in helping Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez win.

Specially designed AI focused interactive pods across finance, healthcare, human resources, customer experience and many more functions, and Generative AI demo stations operated by Oracle’s AI experts will also be a key feature of Oracle’s presence at LEAP 2024.

Oracle will also explain why the likes of J-B, stc, NEOM, TONOMUS, Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Saudi Tourism Development Fund, Agricultural Development Fund and many more Saudi public and private sector organisations have chosen Oracle Cloud solutions for driving major business transformations.

Saudi nationals visiting LEAP can also learn more about the ‘Mostaqbali’ (My Future) initiative that focuses on providing technical training to Saudi youth to equip them for the most in-demand technology-powered jobs of the future. Introduced and deployed in collaboration with Future Work and supervised by Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, the new program will train and certify 50,000 Saudi nationals in the latest cloud-powered digital technologies, including Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and the Internet of Things (IoT) by 2027.

Oracle has announced plans to open a third public cloud region in Saudi Arabia. Located in Riyadh, the new cloud region will be part of a planned US $1.5 billion investment from Oracle to expand cloud infrastructure capabilities in the Kingdom. The Oracle Cloud Riyadh Region will join the existing Oracle Cloud Jeddah Region and the planned Oracle Cloud Region in the futuristic city of NEOM.

