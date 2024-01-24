Riyadh:– In an effort to redefine air travel and cargo transport, the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) of Saudi Arabia released yesterday the "Enabling Advanced Air Transport in the Kingdom" initiative.

The initiative promises to revolutionize the Saudi aviation sector, positioning it as a leader in Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) in the Middle East through sustainable and state-of-the-art technologies.

The initiative comprises a spectrum of pioneering solutions, from unmanned aircraft systems to vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) aircraft. These advancements aim to enhance the safety, soundness, and sustainability of air transport, significantly accelerating the mobility of people and goods while addressing environmental concerns.

Captain Sulaiman bin Saleh Al-Muhaimidi, GACA Vice President of Aviation Safety and Environmental Sustainability, emphasized the transformative potential of the initiative.

"We're not just building a new mode of transportation; we're creating the backbone for the next era of economic and social development in Saudi Arabia," said Al-Muhaimidi.

“Successful tests across Saudi Arabia’s diverse landscapes and climate conditions have laid the groundwork for advancements that promise to alleviate traffic congestion, improve emergency medical services, and contribute to the Kingdom's ambitious goal of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2060.”

‘Enabling Advanced Air Transport in the Kingdom’ follows the release of the Environmental Sustainability Development Plan in Civil Aviation in 2022 which seeks to establish a regulatory framework based on best global practices, aimed at minimizing aviation's environmental footprint.

Saudi Arabia invites the world to join its journey towards advanced air mobility, with existing partnerships and memorandums of understanding with nations such as South Korea, Singapore, and China, and collaborations with leading VTOL manufacturers.

