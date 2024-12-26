DUBAI, UAE- Recent graduates of the Galaxy AI Pioneers program are celebrating their achievements, sharing inspirational stories of growth and innovation following their completion of Samsung's transformative AI education initiative. These success stories emerge from the program's in-person and virtual sessions where students mastered advanced skills in Python programming and artificial intelligence, setting a strong foundation for the program's ambitious expansion into UAE schools.

Student Success Stories

Wareifah Almesmari shares her enthusiasm: "I'm loving the program! It's been an amazing dive into AI, and I'm really grateful for the opportunity to be part of this journey."

Danell Koshy Gijo highlights the program's practical impact: "The program was instrumental in helping us learn how AI features on Galaxy phones and various other platforms are made and how they function. It enriches our understanding of AI and allows us to see the future from a whole new perspective."

Umaima Khalil expresses her gratitude: "Thank you so much for selecting me for the course. I am very happy to be a part of the Galaxy AI Pioneers program, and I am looking forward to being a part of more interactive courses."

Arjun Vimal, another successful graduate, notes: "This was a fantastic opportunity to learn and refine skills about Python and AI, and I also learned how the Galaxy AI features work as well."

The program's impact extends beyond the classroom, as evidenced by parent testimonials. A parent to one of the graduates notes: "The course has broadened my child’s knowledge of coding and AI. The teacher is very knowledgeable and, most importantly, explains things with ease, not to mention her patience in class when dealing with teens."

Shafi Alam, Director and Head of Direct-to-Consumer Business & Corporate Marketing at Samsung Gulf Electronics, said, "The Galaxy AI Pioneers program, demonstrates our commitment to nurturing the next generation of tech innovators. By expanding into schools, we're empowering young minds to shape the future of AI innovation in alignment with the UAE's digital transformation vision and national AI strategy, preparing our youth to be active contributors in the AI-driven future."

Program Excellence

The Galaxy AI Pioneers program delivers a comprehensive educational experience through three essential pillars. The foundation begins with an intensive Coding & AI track that builds crucial technical capabilities, complemented by an innovative Creative Content Development module leveraging cutting-edge Galaxy AI tools. These technical elements are balanced with an essential Digital Safety component, ensuring students develop responsible technology habits. Students benefit from hands-on experience with Galaxy AI devices while expert instructors guide them through Python programming fundamentals in an engaging, interactive environment.

Following the remarkable success of the pilot program, Samsung Gulf Electronics has taken a transformative step forward. The Galaxy AI Pioneers program is now being integrated into the school curriculum, reaching an initial 4,000 students aged 11-14 across nine prestigious British, American, and IB curriculum schools in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. This strategic evolution from an extra curricular structure to full academic inclusion demonstrates Samsung's commitment to making advanced technology education more accessible and sustainable for UAE youth.

The expanded program also includes a specialized Digital Safety component reaching 900 parents, creating a comprehensive support system for young learners in their technological journey. This initiative aligns seamlessly with the UAE Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031, reinforcing the nation's position as a global leader in technological innovation and educational excellence.

For more information about the Galaxy AI Pioneers program and its transformative impact on education, please visit https://www.samsung.com/ae/galaxy-ai-pioneers-program/

