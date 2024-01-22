Dubai, UAE: Samsung Gulf Electronics has launched an interactive pop-up space at the Dubai Mall to showcase its latest mobile devices following Galaxy Unpacked on January 17, where Samsung introduced the first AI phone. Under the theme of 'Epic, Just Like That', the space will showcase the AI-powered Samsung Galaxy S24 Series- the Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24.

Building on the success of the Samsung Galaxy Open Market last year, the interactive store at the world's largest shopping destination will feature a series of captivating events and activities throughout the month. Navigating through interactive and immersive zones, visitors will witness the unprecedented enhancement of everyday activities by Galaxy AI, from exploring new locations to capturing and sharing content and even overcoming language barriers.

Capturing Moments with AI Photography

The AI Edit Photography Competition will demonstrate the Galaxy S24 AI camera capabilities. Visitors can borrow the Galaxy S24 Ultra to capture Dubai's best outdoor photo spots under the guidance of a seasoned professional, with the best photo each week winning a new Galaxy S24. Similarly, Samsung will host an AI Photo Tour for tourists around Dubai's modern and historical gems, with participants receiving a printout of their favorite photo with a customized frame for the perfect Dubai souvenir.

Samsung is committed to empowering the next generation through AI. University students from leading UAE universities can attend training sessions to learn about the Galaxy S24 AI capabilities, including Live Translate and Circle to Search. Further, content creators will benefit from training sessions on AI-powered photo editing. An evening photo walk led by a professional photographer will teach nightography and optimal photography angles.

Thrilling Challenges and Gaming Tournaments

Gaming enthusiasts can compete in the daily Stumble Guys Game at the store, while students from Dubai Knowledge Park will participate in an inter-university PUBG tournament. Weekly winners of the PUBG tournament will receive the Galaxy S24 Ultra, with exciting prizes for second, third and fourth places.

Valentine's week will see a range of exciting activities at the space. The AI Love Challenge,and Compatibility Test will explore the Galaxy S24's AI-enabled Live Translation and Summarize Notes features.

Unlock the Galaxy S24 Experience

Customers can explore Galaxy S24 features and earn rewards through the experience app, participate in the Galaxy S24 Pop Quiz with a chance to win an AED 200 voucher. Daily expert-led sessions for guests will explore new ways to connect and create using the Galaxy S24 features such as Circle to Search, Live Translate, Note Assist, and Chat Assist. Further, 30-minute daily sessions will teach photography techniques such as Nightography Zoom and Photo Assist. Meanwhile, an on-site calligraphy artist will transform the new Galaxy S24 Device into a work of art.

Samsung invites everyone to the pop-up space at Dubai Mall from January 18 until February 18 for an unparalleled experience that seamlessly blends cutting-edge technology, entertainment, and creativity.

-Ends-

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, home appliances, network systems, and memory, system LSI, foundry and LED solutions, and delivering a seamless connected experience through its SmartThings ecosystem and open collaboration with partners. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at news.samsung.com.