Amman, Jordan — Samsung Electronics announced the beta program for its latest version of Bixby, upgraded to operate as a conversational device agent. The update makes interacting with Galaxy devices more intuitive, as users can simply ask for what they need through natural language. Additionally, it expands access to up-to-date answers from the open web.

“Since we introduced our first AI phone in 2024, we’ve been committed to making them easier to use so more people can benefit from AI — that’s why we decided to integrate a device agent directly into the experience,” said Won-Joon Choi, Chief Operating Officer, Mobile eXperience (MX) Business at Samsung Electronics. “To support this, we redesigned Bixby to enable more natural interactions and intuitive device control, reducing friction in everyday tasks.”

Intuitive Device Control Through Natural Conversation

Bixby allows users to control and navigate Galaxy devices using natural language, without the need for exact setting names or commands. Users don’t need to learn how device menus are structured or remember specific terms to get things done; they can simply describe what they want — or ask why something is happening on their device — in their own words. Bixby understands the intent and takes the appropriate action, reducing the time and effort required to manage everyday device settings and features.

For example, a user could say, “I don’t want the screen to time out while I’m still looking at it.” Bixby understands the request and immediately turns on the ‘Keep Screen on While Viewing’ setting — without requiring them to navigate through settings or know the feature’s exact name.

Rather than offering generic instructions, Bixby can also identify the current settings of the device and suggest various possible solutions. This reduces trial and error, helping people complete tasks more quickly, even when they are unfamiliar with the device or its features.

If a user asks, “Why is my phone screen always on when it’s inside my pocket?” Bixby will use the context of the situation and bring up relevant settings, such as Accidental Touch Protection, allowing them to turn it on directly.

Real-Time Web Search Capabilities

Bixby also supports real-time web search capabilities. Now it can access live and up-to-date information, with results appearing within Bixby’s own user interface. This means people can explore topics and get answers to questions as part of one consistent and seamless experience. Without being redirected to a separate browser or app, users can find what they need more quickly and stay focused on the task at hand.

For instance, users can say to Bixby, “Find me hotels in Seoul that have swimming pools for kids.” Bixby processes the request and provides relevant web search results directly within its interface, allowing users to explore available options without interruption or delay.

Availability

The latest Bixby updates is available in One UI 8.5 in select markets including Germany, India, Korea, Poland, the UK and the U.S., with plans for broader expansion to follow. For more information about Bixby, visit Samsung.com.

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, digital signage, smartphones, wearables, tablets, home appliances and network systems, as well as memory, system LSI and foundry. Samsung is also advancing medical imaging technologies, HVAC solutions and robotics, while creating innovative automotive and audio products through Harman. With its SmartThings ecosystem, open collaboration with partners, and integration of AI across its portfolio, Samsung delivers a seamless and intelligent connected experience. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at news.samsung.com.