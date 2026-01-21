Dhahran, Saudi Arabia – Samara Land Transportation Services Co., a subsidiary of Alturki Holding, announced today the launch of assembly manufacturing for electric golf carts through a newly established joint venture in Saudi Arabia. The project will leverage Samara’s leadership in the local market, combined with the manufacturing expertise of Raya Holding through its mobility arm & portfolio company, Raya Auto.

The joint venture will establish a localized assembly facility, provide comprehensive after-sales support, and develop the workforce for the hospitality, tourism, construction, and urban development sectors.

These large-scale projects require efficient and sustainable mobility solutions. The project will develop local assembly capabilities, create jobs, and facilitate technology transfer, aligning with the Kingdom’s economic diversification objectives. Production is targeted to exceed 3,000 electric golf carts over the next two years.

Bader AlShathry, Chairman of Samara Land Transportation Services Company in Saudi Arabia, said:

"In this partnership, we are advancing a 'Saudi-assembled' standard that integrates seamless connectivity with best-in-class after-sales support. By prioritizing local assembly and premium service, we aim to deliver a quality-led customer experience that reflects our values and long-term vision."

Ahmed Khalil, Group CEO of Raya Holding, commented:

“This partnership with Samara Company, a subsidiary of Alturki Holding, represents an important step in Raya Holding’s regional expansion journey, with four of our portfolio companies now operating in the Kingdom. It reflects our strong belief in cross-regional partnerships that create tangible impact and long-term value, as well as our appreciation for Alturki Holding’s trust in partnering with Raya in Saudi Arabia.

Through our mobility arm, Raya Auto, we are bringing to the Kingdom a collaborative model that combines Raya’s expertise in sustainable mobility and innovation with Samara’s proven leadership and deep local market presence. Together, we are building on a strong foundation to advance localized vehicle manufacturing and deliver next-generation mobility solutions.

He added “This joint venture reinforces our long-term commitment to the Saudi market and aligns closely with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 objectives for industrial localization and sustainable economic growth.”

Juan Carlos Azcona, CEO of Samara Land Transportation Services Company in Saudi Arabia, said:

"This joint venture with Raya Auto is about shaping the future of mobility in Saudi Arabia. We're committed to bringing cutting-edge, eco-friendly transportation solutions to the Kingdom, and this partnership is a cornerstone of the journey."

Mohamed El-Naggar, CEO of Raya Auto, added:

“We are pleased to announce this partnership with Samara, through which we will capitalize on the proven expertise and success we have built in Egypt’s electric mobility sector, from golf carts and e-buses to EV cars, where Raya Auto has pioneered integrated solutions and holds a leading market share.

With this joint venture, we are bringing that same model to Saudi Arabia, combining product excellence, operational expertise, and a full-service approach covering manufacturing, distribution, and aftersales.

Our ambition is to establish new benchmarks for sustainable mobility in the Kingdom, in alignment with Saudi Vision 2030 and its focus on innovation, localization, and smart city development.”

About Samara Land Transportation Services Co. and SIXT

Samara Land Transportation Services Co., a subsidiary of Alturki Holding, was established in 1982 and has since grown to become one of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s leading providers of car rental, corporate leasing, and limousine services.

In the early 2020s, SIXT, the Germany-based global provider of premium mobility services, appointed Samara as its sole and exclusive franchisee in Saudi Arabia. SIXT is one of the world’s largest car rental companies, operating a fleet of approximately 280,000 vehicles across around 110 countries.

About Raya Holding

Raya Holding for Financial Investments is a diversified investment holding firm operating across high-impact sectors powered by technology and innovation. With 26 years of growth, Raya manages 10 flagship portfolio companies and 40+ subsidiaries across Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Nigeria, Bahrain, and Poland.

Raya’s portfolio spans technology, fintech, customer experience outsourcing, retail and distribution, automotive, manufacturing, hospitality, and export-driven food production. Serving customers in 50+ countries and supported by more than 20,000 professionals, Raya continues to build companies that drive digital transformation, enable economic opportunity, and deliver sustainable long-term value.