The occasion was the Mini Cotton Field Day organised by the National Agricultural Seeds Council (NASC) in collaboration with Mahyco Nigeria PTE Ltd, and it carried a clear message: Nigeria is betting on biotechnology and quality seed systems to restore its cotton glory.

The event, held at NASC headquarters, was more than a routine demonstration. It was framed by speakers as a strategic intervention to revive a sector that historically supported millions of livelihoods but has struggled for decades under the weight of poor seed quality, low yields, pest infestations, and weak value chain linkages.

Representing the Director General/CEO of the National Biotechnology Research and Development Agency (NBRDA), Professor Abdullahi Mustapha, the Director of Agricultural Biotechnology, Dr. Rose Gidado, described the gathering as “about one simple, powerful idea: putting better science in the hands of our farmers.”

“BT cotton, when responsibly deployed, helps minimise bollworm damage, lower pesticide use, and enhance productivity,” she said. “That means safer fields, healthier communities, and more competitive cotton for Nigeria’s textile value chain.”

For years, Nigeria’s cotton sector faced declining productivity, with farmers relying heavily on recycled or adulterated seeds that delivered yields far below global standards. Conventional varieties typically produced between 900 kilograms and 1.5 tonnes per hectare, limiting profitability and dampening farmer enthusiasm.

But the introduction of BT cotton varieties, specifically Mahyco C567 BGII and Mahyco C571 BGII, is changing that narrative. Developed by Mahyco Nigeria, in collaboration with the Institute for Agricultural Research (IAR), Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, and released under NASC’s regulatory oversight, the varieties have demonstrated potential yields ranging from 3.5 to 4.4 tonnes per hectare.

Speaking on behalf of the Director-General of NASC, Honourable Fatuhu Muhammed, Mr. Kalu Okwa, Director of Seed Information Data Management and Capacity Building, described the development as a milestone in Nigeria’s agricultural transformation journey.

“Today marks yet another milestone in our collective effort to transform cotton production, support value chain actors, and revive Nigeria’s once-vibrant textile industry through science-driven seed technologies,” he said.

According to him, the pest-resistant trait of BT cotton, particularly against bollworm, significantly reduces reliance on pesticides, lowers production costs, and improves fibre quality essential for textile processing.

Strengthening the Seed System Backbone Central to the renewed optimism is the strengthening of Nigeria’s seed regulatory framework. As the apex regulatory agency for seeds and seedlings, NASC has intensified efforts to ensure that only certified, high-performing varieties reach farmers.

In his welcome address, Kunle Adeseko, Director of Seed Industry Development, Technical Support and Commercial Services at NASC, emphasised that the Mini Cotton Field Day reflects collective commitment to reposition cotton through quality seed deployment and improved agronomic practices.

“The field plots you see today represent more than crops in the field,” Adeseko said. “They represent hope, innovation, and a renewed pathway for Nigeria’s cotton and textile value chain.”

He highlighted NASC’s annual Highway Seed Demonstration Programme as a cornerstone initiative that facilitates testing, demonstration, and promotion of certified cotton varieties across producing states.

The programme has strengthened collaboration between research institutes, seed companies, and farmers, leading to increased adoption of improved seeds.

Beyond cotton, NASC has implemented digital seed certification systems and modernised regulatory frameworks to enhance transparency, traceability, and confidence in Nigeria’s seed industry. Over 60 improved and climate-resilient crop varieties have been released through its variety registration processes, while Nigeria exported more than 4,000 metric tonnes of certified seeds in 2023, generating over $8 million in revenue.

“These reforms have catalysed private investment into seed production and quality assurance,” Okwa noted, underscoring the broader impact of seed sector modernisation.

Cotton is not merely an agricultural commodity in Nigeria; it is historically intertwined with industrial development. From ginneries to spinning mills and garment factories, the cotton-textile value chain once provided employment for thousands, particularly in northern Nigeria.

However, industry contraction over the past three decades led to the closure of many textile mills, weakened ginneries, and reduced domestic cotton demand.

Speakers at the field day argued that revitalising cotton production is essential to reversing this trend.

“Increased and consistent cotton production provides the critical raw material base required for the revival of ginneries, textile mills, and garment factories,” Adeseko said.

“This supports job creation for our youths and women, reduces dependence on imported textiles, and strengthens the national economy.”

The improved fibre characteristics of Bt cotton, including enhanced fibre length and strength, align with industrial processing requirements, offering renewed hope for domestic textile manufacturers seeking reliable, high-quality raw materials.

Public-Private Partnerships at Work

The collaboration between NASC and Mahyco Nigeria was repeatedly cited as evidence of purposeful public-private partnership aligned with national priorities.

Through technology transfer, farmer demonstrations, capacity-building initiatives, and regulatory oversight, stakeholders say the partnership has built confidence in biotechnology adoption.

Dr. Gidado, representing NBRDA, stressed the importance of maintaining robust biosafety oversight and transparent data to preserve public trust.

“Evidence-based biotechnology that is safe, locally adapted, and economically viable remains our commitment,” she said.

“We must invest in local breeding, stewardship training, and farmer-led demonstrations to sustain performance and preserve efficacy.”

From the Open Forum on Agricultural Biotechnology (OFAB) Nigeria Chapter, speakers commended farmers for “looking beyond the noise” and embracing high-yielding, pest-resistant seeds.

They also acknowledged policymakers and regulators for maintaining rigorous, science-based frameworks that ensure safety and transparency.

“Together, we have proven that when science meets the soil, Nigeria wins,” the OFAB statement noted, adding that the country has moved “from skepticism to a future of agricultural self-reliance.”

While policymakers and regulators outlined strategy, the field day ultimately belonged to the farmers who walked through demonstration plots, inspected bolls, and shared field experiences.

Speakers encouraged open dialogue on what worked, what did not, and what support farmers would require in the next planting season. Their feedback, officials said, would guide research priorities, extension services, and policy adjustments.

By exposing farmers to best practices in planting density, pest management, seed selection, and post-harvest handling, NASC and its partners aim to boost not just yields but also profitability and sustainability.

Early adopters of Bt cotton across producing states have reported increased returns, reduced pesticide expenses, and stronger market prospects.

Such outcomes, stakeholders argue, are essential for rebuilding farmer confidence in cotton as a viable commercial crop.

Despite the enthusiasm, regulators stressed the importance of maintaining quality standards as adoption scales up.

NASC pledged to strengthen certified seed channels and enforce compliance to prevent adulteration or misuse that could undermine gains.

“We must scale up adoption through certified seed systems while safeguarding quality standards,” Okwa said. “Our regulatory mechanisms remain critical to sustaining confidence and competitiveness.”

The emphasis on stewardship reflects global lessons on biotechnology adoption, that long-term success depends not only on innovation but also on responsible management and farmer education.

As the event drew to a close, speakers framed the Mini Cotton Field Day as symbolic of a broader national aspiration: to unlock prosperity through productive agriculture and vibrant agro-industries.

Dr. Gidado reaffirmed NBRDA’s readiness to deepen collaboration across research, seed systems, and extension networks, ensuring that farmers receive “the right seed, the right information, at the right time.”

Adeseko echoed the sentiment, expressing confidence that sustained effort and shared responsibility would enable Nigeria to reclaim its rightful position as a major cotton producer.

The rows of Bt cotton plants standing tall under Abuja’s bright sky offered a tangible sign of possibility. Whether that promise translates into nationwide transformation will depend on policy consistency, investment in value chain infrastructure, and continued trust in science-driven innovation.

For now, stakeholders appear united around a common belief: that the revival of Nigeria’s cotton economy, from farm to gin to garment, is not only desirable but achievable.

As one official put it, “This field day is more than a demonstration. It is a celebration of innovation, partnership, and national progress.”

If the optimism expressed in Sheda is sustained beyond the demonstration plots, Nigeria’s cotton fields may once again become the foundation of a thriving textile industry, stitching together jobs, industrial growth, and renewed agricultural confidence across the country.

