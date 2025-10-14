AED 398M Luxury in Arjan: SAMANA Imperial Garden is a major new project featuring 344 premium units and a AED 398 million investment, with prices starting at just AED 859,000.

DUBAI – Samana Developers, an award-winning leader in Dubai real estate, just unveiled its newest residential project, SAMANA Imperial Garden, set to add resort-style luxury into the burgeoning Arjan district with the introduction of Flexible Homes.

SAMANA Imperial Garden: A Premium Investment in Arjan

The SAMANA Imperial Garden project is a substantial AED 398 million investment by Samana Developers, set to deliver 344 premium residential units with an estimated handover in March 2029. This development pioneers the Flexible Homes concept, using integrated smart furniture to maximize space and adaptability. This innovation allows units to be seamlessly reconfigured, meaning a studio can convert to a one-bedroom, a one-bedroom to a two-bedroom, and so on. With starting prices from AED 859,000, it offers an excellent and adaptive entry point into high-quality, resort-style living in one of Dubai's key growth areas.

The launch reinforces Samana Developers' aggressive market position, securing its status as one of Dubai’s top five off-plan developers in the first half of 2025. This success stems from a devotion to innovation and quality, as highlighted by CEO Mr. Imran Farooq: "We believe that to offer uncompromised luxury and firm delivery schedules, you must be the master of your own process. This is why Samana fully integrates its design, engineering, and construction... SAMANA Imperial Garden is the direct result of that dedication, guaranteeing investors a truly premium asset in a prime location like Arjan."

Innovative Design and Location

Pitched as a celebration of sophisticated garden living, the architecture draws inspiration from its prime Arjan location, near the famed Dubai Miracle Garden. Strategically positioned at the nexus of Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and Umm Suqeim Road, the address provides superb urban connectivity alongside a sense of tranquillity. The residences are pioneering with their Flexible Homes concept and cleverly designed studio, one, and two-bedroom units that can be reconfigured to adapt to an owner's changing needs, thereby future-proofing the investment. Further defining the luxury offering, a significant number of apartments feature Samana’s signature flourish: private swimming pools set into sun-drenched balconies.

Amenities and Investor Appeal

Residents will enjoy a full suite of five-star leisure amenities. The lavish first-floor deck serves as the central recreation hub, boasting an adult pool, a dedicated children’s pool, and a jacuzzi. This is complemented by robust wellness facilities, including an indoor and outdoor gymnasium, and tranquil spaces for yoga and meditation. Social life is catered for by an outdoor cinema, a library lounge, and dedicated BBQ and hammock gardens.

To maximize investor appeal, Samana offers a highly accessible and flexible payment structure, designed to suit both local and international buyers. This financial approach, combined with the developer's AED 17 billion portfolio and exceptional global appeal with 86% of sales coming from foreign investors, reflects strong market confidence. This project is one of 18 new developments Samana Developers aims to launch by the end of 2025, demonstrating the company's rapid expansion and unwavering confidence in the Dubai real estate market.