Highlights

1. 221 units across fourteen floors, with a sellable area of 160,461.31 sq. ft

2. UAE Golden Visa processing at Samana offices

3. The project offers resort-style living with private pools with all units

5. Handover in March 2028

DUBAI – Samana Developers, an award-winning Dubai-based real estate developer with a growing international portfolio, unveils an AED220 million Samana Park Meadows project in Dubai Land Residence Complex in Dubailand. Situated at the crossroads of E66 Dubai-Al Ain Road and E611 Emirates Road, the new project offers easy access to Dubai's sought-after destinations, including city center, key business districts, and popular leisure spots.

With a sellable area of 160,461.31 square feet, Samana Park Meadows offers a premium lifestyle and is scheduled for handover in March 2028. The project comprises 221 units spread across fourteen floors – studios, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments - with all units featuring private pools, resort-style living and high-quality finishes. Unit prices start from AED694,000

Imran Farooq, CEO of Samana Developers, commented, "Dubai's real estate market continues to experience strong demand, outpacing supply. We are committed to meeting this demand by introducing high-quality residential projects like Samana Park Meadows to the market. Our portfolio features luxurious developments with modern architecture designed to appeal to a wide range of buyers with flexible payment plan of eight years and 0.5% monthly payment after the handover. As Dubai's global reputation strengthens, we anticipate even greater demand for properties in the city and that for years to come."

Resort-style Living and Sustainability

Samana Park Meadows offers a resort-style living with a blend of modern and elegant architecture, private pools, and a prime location. The project's recreational facilities, including a state-of-the-art gym, an outdoor gym, outdoor and indoor swimming pools, a kids’ pool, a sun deck, and green spaces, cater to families and individuals seeking a healthy and active lifestyle.

The large windows, energy-efficient appliances, smart home technology, and sustainable development features enhance the living experience.

UAE Golden Visa

Samana Developers offers its investors a hassle-free processing of the UAE Golden Visa directly at their offices. This eliminates the need for buyers to visit government departments, saving them time and effort.

The company's flexible payment plans and high return on investment make Samana Park Meadows particularly attractive to investors from Europe, India, Pakistan, and Saudi Arabia.

The project is also ideal for retirees seeking a peaceful and well-connected environment.

Samana Park Meadows is scheduled for completion and handover in March 2028. Samana Developers boasts a reputation for timely delivery. The new project offers a range of amenities, including state-of-the-art fitness facilities, landscaped gardens, and social spaces, ensuring a luxurious and comfortable lifestyle.

About Samana Developers

Samana Developers, an award-winning developer, is a leading Dubai-based real estate developer with international aspirations.

With a focus on creating sustainable and elegant living spaces, Samana Developers has seamlessly delivered a wide range of residential and commercial projects climbing to the top seventh highest off-plan sellers in 2023.

Known for their innovative designs, premium amenities, and prime locations, Samana Developers' projects have set new standards in the UAE real estate market. The company's dedication to excellence has earned them a reputation for delivering exceptional value and investment opportunities with more than 1,000 units handed over and 7,000 units under construction.

Samana has scooped multiple esteemed awards for pioneering concepts, innovative designs, and sustainability.

For more information, please visit www.samanadevelopers.com.