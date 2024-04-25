Sharjah: The Joint Salama Preventive Training Institute, a partnership between between SANED Facility Management and the Prevention and Safety Authority, participated in the Health, Safety, and Environment Exhibition 2024 organized by the the Sharjah National Oil Corporation (SNOC) with the Authority in cooperation . They presented a series of educational workshops aimed at promoting preventive health, safety, and sustainability in the workplace environment, and introducing participants to best practices in the field of health, safety, and environment.

Eng. Hamid Al Zarouni - CEO-SANED, emphasized, "Our participation in the 2024 Health, Safety, and Environment Exhibition stems from a strategy aimed at establishing an advanced training system based on the best global practices and training workers on preventing occupational health and safety risks through the Salama Preventive Training Institute. Workers need continuous theoretical and practical training to keep them informed about workplace hazards, avoid injuries and occupational diseases, and create a safe, sustainable, and risk-free work environment to contribute to the safety of workers in the Emirate of Sharjah.

The first workshop, titled "Fire Safety," addressed ways to enhance safety in the workplace by raising awareness among workers about the risks threatening their safety, improving their understanding, and presenting best practices for conducting activities safely. It covered methods for reporting risks, preventing them, actions to take during emergencies, and how to use firefighting equipment. Additionally, detailed information was provided about construction risks for workers in contracting companies, including risks of working at heights, in confined spaces, and the safe use of equipment and materials in the workplace.

The second workshop, titled "Prevention of Heat Stress," focused on reducing heat stress injuries among workers to ensure their well-being, productivity, and quality. It aimed to raise awareness among them about occupational health, how to maintain appropriate body temperature, and how to deal with heatstroke and emergency procedures if necessary. Workers were also informed about Ministerial Law No. (365), which sets the daily working hours to not exceed eight hours in both the morning and evening shifts, with work suspension for tasks conducted under the sun and in open areas from 12:30 pm to 3:00 pm.

Under the title "Working at Heights," the third workshop aimed to raise awareness among workers who work at heights, requiring special training to familiarize them with safety facilities and factors that may cause falls from heights. It also covered response methods in case of accidents and dealing with various emergency situations, providing appropriate information and training for workers of different nationalities.

Salama Preventive Training Institute works on creating an educated and aware workforce capable of occupying vital positions in various sectors and dealing with different emergency situations and hazards through the development of a unified methodology for risk management affecting occupational safety and health.

SANED Facility Management, in collaboration with the Prevention and Safety Authority, was selected to establish an advanced training system based on the best global practices to contribute to preserving the safety of workers, reducing risks, and minimizing accidents in the workplace environment by providing distinctive training programs for employees in the Emirate of Sharjah.

It's worth mentioning that SANED Facility Management is one of the subsidiaries of Sharjah Asset Management - the investment arm of the Sharjah government.

