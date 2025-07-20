Jeddah — The Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC), a Shariah-based multilateral insurer and member of the Islamic Development Bank Group, has marked another significant milestone with the reaffirmation of its "AA-" long-term issuer credit and financial strength rating by Standard & Poor's (S&P), with a stable outlook. This rating remains the highest within its peer group globally.

The reaffirmation underscores ICIEC’s solid credit profile with robust financial strength and low credit risk. S&P expects ICIEC to continue expanding its business operations while maintaining robust levels of capital adequacy, exceptional liquidity buffers, and steadily increasing profitability.

The rating report reconfirms ICIEC’s Enterprise Risk Profile (ERP) as ‘strong’ under S&P’s Multilateral Lending Institutions (MLIs) criteria, underpinned by the corporation’s supportive shareholder base, strong Preferred Creditor Treatment (PCT), and unique policy role of conducting all business in a Shariah-compliant manner.

Moreover, for the second year, S&P assesses ICIEC’s Financial Risk Profile (FRP) as ‘very strong’ under its insurance criteria, as ICIEC’s capital adequacy shows a significant buffer above the 99.99% confidence level, as measured by its insurers’ risk-based capital model. Additionally, the Corporation maintains exceptional liquidity, reaffirming its upscaled financial strength.

“ sincerely congratulate the Member States, His Excellency the Chairman and distinguished Members of the ICIEC Board of Directors, and the dedicated Staff for their unwavering commitment and sustained achievements." said Dr. Khalid Khalafalla, CEO of ICIEC. " Aligned with the IsDB Group’s strategic direction, we reaffirm our deep commitment to supporting Member States through advancement of Islamic finance and key development priorities, including green financing, ESG integration, and food security. ICIEC will continue to play an integral role in implementing the Group’s strategy in the years ahead." added Dr. Khalid.

The reaffirmation of the "AA-" highlights ICIEC's strong financial position, prudent risk management, and sound governance practices. It also underscores the Corporation's ability to navigate complex global challenges and its commitment to supporting sustainable economic development in member states.

About The Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC):

As a member of the “AAA” rated Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), ICIEC commenced operations in 1994 to strengthen economic relations between OIC Member States and promote intra-OIC trade and investments by providing risk mitigation tools and financial solutions. The Corporation is the only Islamic multilateral insurer in the world. It has led from the front to deliver a comprehensive suite of solutions to companies and parties in its 50 Member States. ICIEC, for the 17th consecutive year, maintained an "Aa3" insurance financial strength credit rating from Moody's, ranking the Corporation among the top of the Credit and Political Risk Insurance (CPRI) industry. Additionally, S&P has reaffirmed ICIEC’s “AA-“ long-term Issuer Credit and Financial Strength Rating for the second year with a stable outlook. ICIEC's resilience is underpinned by its sound underwriting, global reinsurance network, and strong risk management policies. Cumulatively, ICIEC has insured more than USD 121 billion in trade and investment. ICIEC activities are directed to several sectors—energy, manufacturing, infrastructure, healthcare, and agriculture.

