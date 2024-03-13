Abu Dhabi, UAE: RoyalJet, the premium private jet operator, is proud to celebrate its 20th anniversary this year. Since its launch in 2003, RoyalJet has become one of the leading players in the global business aviation industry.

With a fleet of 11 Boeing Business Jets and over 500 dedicated employees, RoyalJet has earned a loyal international client base who demand the highest levels of service and comfort. The fleet includes several specialized aircraft, some of which are equipped for potential Medevac operations.

The RoyalJet fleet features modern, spacious cabins equipped with the latest technology, including high-speed Wi-Fi, full-service galleys, and lie-flat seating. The company's Boeing Business Jets can fly up to 5,000 nautical miles nonstop.

In addition to its world-class fleet, RoyalJet operates a two-time award-winning Fixed Base Operations (FBO) located at Zayed International Airport. The FBO offers a heightened level of luxury for clients. The standout feature is the award-winning VIP lounge, designed to surround guests in a serene and calming atmosphere. Every detail, from the layout to the ambiance, colour scheme, lighting, sound, and even scent, has been meticulously planned to enhance the experience and complement the journey, whether departing or arriving at the destination.

Commenting on the company's 20th anniversary, RoyalJet CEO Mohammed Husain Ahmed, said: "This is a significant milestone for all of our employees, whom we thank for their loyalty, dedication, and hard work. We are also grateful to our clients, whose support has been integral to our success over the past two decades. We look forward to the next 20 years as we continue to strive to be the global leader in business aviation."

Some key milestones in RoyalJet's history include:

In 2008, RoyalJet became the world's first private jet operator to be awarded the prestigious IOSA certification.

In 2007 – 2014, RoyalJet was named the " World's Leading Private Jet Charter" for 8 consecutive years by World Travel Awards

In 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021, RoyalJet maintained a record of being awarded as “World’s Leading Private Jet Charter” at the World Travel Awards

And In 2022, 2023 and this year 2024, RoyalJet was awarded as the "FBO of the Year" for three consecutive years by Aviation Achievement Awards

Booking enquiry: Please visit the RoyalJet website for further details: https://www.royaljetgroup.com/

Email: sales@royaljetgroup.com

About RoyalJet:

RoyalJet LLC is an Abu Dhabi Emirates affiliated company which leads the global premium private aviation sector and is chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Hamad Bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan. With its headquarters in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates, operates mainly from its Fixed Based Operations (FBO) / VIP Terminal at Abu Dhabi International Airport and the company and its employees hold multiple certifications and licenses issued by the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority, Bailiwick of Guernsey Civil Aviation Authority and the Republic of San Marino Civil Aviation Authority. RoyalJet LLC, through its Abu Dhabi and San Marino entities, owns and/or operates 11 Boeing Business Jets and 4 Bombardier Global 5000/6000/7500 aircraft, offering aircraft management, aircraft charter, aircraft leasing, medical evacuation flights, aircraft brokerage, flight support services, FBO services, aircraft maintenance, repair and CAMO services, aircraft acquisition and disposal services and VIP aviation consulting. RoyalJet LLC is a founding member of the Middle East Business Aviation Association (MEBAA), a member of various other industry associations, and its flight and ground operations are certified by the International Business Aviation Council (IBAC) and under the Wyvern Wingman program. Its FBO is also a member of the industry leading Air Elite Network. RoyalJet LLC is also a proud multiple winner of the “World’s Leading Private Jet Charter” category at the annual World Travel Awards and its FBO has won multiple awards for its facilities and services.

