Dubai, UAE: Royal Boxing and Fitness club, a groundbreaking and innovative fitness concept based on the unique long-term experience of award-winning international specialists, is set to revolutionize the fitness landscape in Dubai with the opening of its first premium sports format space in the Seven Palm Hotel at Dubai Palm Jumeirah.

Scheduled to launch next month on April 2024, Royal Boxing and Fitness Club, The Palm is poised to redefine the fitness experience, offering a seamless blend of high-quality sports services, education, and exceptional training. Going beyond the traditional gym model, the fitness club aims to be a destination where fitness enthusiasts can engage in top-notch training, where all members of both genders train together, fostering a sense of unity and collective commitment to training. Although there is separation in the locker rooms, the overall atmosphere promotes Wholeness and shared dedication.

Vladimir Zhadan, Founder and CEO of Royal Boxing and Fitness Club, The Palm, who created the concept in UAE, envisions the club as more than just a fitness center. He states, "Our vision is to create a space where individuals can achieve their fitness goals while enjoying the process. We want to make martial arts accessible to everyone—more than just a club, we are a community, a team, and a lifestyle."

At Royal Boxing and Fitness Club, The Palm you can unwind in spa amenities, foster a vibrant sense of community, and relish healthy bites at the cafe which prides itself on offering a meticulously curated selection of wholesome menus that are crafted using only the finest and healthiest ingredients. The spa offers a comprehensive range of massage services, such as sports massage, designed to soothe and recover muscles used during strenuous physical activities; traditional Thai massage, known for its holistic approach in balancing the body's energy; relaxing massage, aimed to alleviate stress and promote relaxation; anti-cellulite massage, targeting to break down fat cells and improve skin texture; and regenerative massage that aids in rejuvenating the body and enhancing overall wellbeing. These therapeutic services are available for scheduling subsequent to the training sessions, providing a holistic approach to fitness and wellbeing.

What really sets Royal Boxing and Fitness Club The Palm apart is the unique design style developed in collaboration with Dubai Design Group. The aesthetics of the club, characterized by white and gold shades, occupies one floor and includes a 150 sqm training area, a 170 sqm spa and a café.

Equipped with custom-designed gear, including specialized boxing bags, a 4.5 by 4.5-meter ring, and interactive stands for precision training, Royal Boxing and Fitness Club, The Palm offers a cutting-edge fitness experience. The club boasts technologically advanced speed run tracks including a Technogym skillrun treadmills - the first-ever treadmill for effective power and cardio conditioning with onboard video-guided routines and specific workouts for athletic training including sled and parachute trainings.

The training programs are carefully designed for athletes of all training levels, which provide an authentic and transformative fitness experience for members. An innovative fitness experience combining boxing, kickboxing, Thai boxing, strength training and cardio intervals is available. Members who participate in 45-minute classes that use the latest smart screen technology which is projecting results to the entire class, will be observing progress step by step.

The club also offers a unique VR boxing program for a high-intensity interval training workout. The program helps boxers to build their endurance and stamina while allowing their bodies to take a break from the impact of repeatedly hitting a heavy bag or coaching mitts. VR boxing program takes boxers through training exercises for jabs, uppercuts, right and left crosses. Serious fitness-seekers will add those and more to the 12-week VR program, which takes them through multiple workouts each week and gets progressively more challenging. They can track the progress through the program: the VR experience, with the Vive controllers in your hands, tracks your speed and punch intensity, plus the number of calories you burn.

There is a pulse tracking technology during classes, which helps to track the effectiveness of each training session. Further adjustments to the program help clients achieve maximum results in training. The Royal Boxing and Fitness Club, The Palm uses heart rate monitors to track not only the progress but to help the client control the safe zones of training.

The club provides video recording service for the bouts in the ring, utilizing a range of 4 to 8 cameras. This service allows trainees to capture their matches to enhance their experience. Moreover, this service can be utilized by companies to foster team spirit through recorded matches between their teams; it can be also fun for kids who can have the opportunity to showcase their skills in the ring with a trainer guiding them with light boxing moves. Participants will receive an edited professional recorded video as a cherished memento.

Regeneration is a key factor when it comes to achieving training goals in both amateur and professional sport. The MECOTEC cryo:one helps athletes recover from a training session, a competition or a sports injury. Athletes use it to reduce pain in muscles and joints while simultaneously relaxing, and also to regenerate specific areas with anti aging effects. Anyone who counts on performance should also count on cryotherapy.

Royal Boxing and Fitness Clubs has every chance to gain worldwide fame by becoming a popular network of premium clubs. The decision to open the club in Dubai reflects a strategic choice to address the critical market need for high-quality sports services, particularly in martial arts and fitness.

Vladimir explains, "Dubai was chosen because the market needs high-quality service in the field of sports, especially in martial arts. This also applies to the space itself and education in sports. Initially, the idea of the club was that we wanted to understand where we could go to work out. We found a shortage of places where it would be comfortable and pleasant to do sports. Dubai was also chosen because martial arts are popular in the Middle East, and we decided that this service would be relevant in this location."

Royal Boxing and Fitness Club, The Palm offers an adaptive approach, giving clients different options, whether personalized or in group training for different goals and levels. Personal trainings are offered to clients preparing for championships as well as amateur boxing. The club offers specialized boxing training programs tailored for kids, males, females, and beginners. The team of boxing trainers, fitness instructors, and coaches are not only experienced but highly qualified professionals, recruited from various global locations, specifically to train at Royal Boxing and Fitness Club, the palm.

In conclusion, Vladimir emphasizes, "Royal Boxing and Fitness Club is not just a premium martial art club, it is a place that gives people the opportunity to build beautiful bodies, make themselves healthier and happier. Our commitment is to provide a space where individuals can thrive, grow, and become the best version of themselves. We will develop both the spaces themselves and their premium quality through various innovations for the comfort of customers."

Members who purchase season tickets will avail the added benefit of complimentary access to the cryotherapy. Additionally, they will be gifted a comprehensive package from the club, which includes a T-shirt, boxing gloves, a bottle cap, towels, and bandages.

Located at the Ground Floor of Seven Palm Hotel at Dubai Palm Jumeirah, connect with Royal Boxing and Fitness Club, The Palm by calling +971523874270, or e-mail: Royalboxfit@gmail.com or follow their Instagram https://www.instagram.com/royalfitpalm.

About Royal Boxing and Fitness Club, The Palm:

Royal Boxing and Fitness Club Palm Jumeirah is the first premium sports format space in Dubai, offering not just a workout but an immersive sports experience. With a unique blend of high-quality services, sports education, and top-notch training, the club stands out as a hub for fitness enthusiasts. The club 's uniqueness lies in its adaptability to customer preferences. Members can seamlessly transition from training to relaxation, with facilities including a spa and cafe. The club experience transcends the boundaries of a conventional fitness club , fostering a sense of community for individuals of all backgrounds and skill levels.

The club 's versatility, distinctive design, and commitment to member satisfaction make it a destination where staying beyond training is a natural inclination.