ROSHN to celebrate literature, arts, and culture at the event with sponsorship of publishing award and panel discussions presentations.

Riyadh: ROSHN, the Kingdom’s leading national real estate developer and PIF-funded giga-project, is a community sponsor and partner of the Riyadh Book Fair 2023, an annual celebration of literature, the arts, and cultural diversity, through its YUHYEEK Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Program.

In addition to its sponsorship, ROSHN will welcome visitors with traditional hospitality and the joy of stories. Situated close to the main book fair stage, the ROSHN booth will host a range of activities, including children’s creative workshops, alongside celebrated storyteller Ibrahim Al-Maidi and a diverse mix of literary guests sure to inspire all ages.

YUHYEEK will furthermore present two panel sessions at the book fair, an Architectural Discussion with the CEO of the Saudi Architecture and Design Commission ,Dr. Sumayah Al Solaiman. ROSHN will also sponsor five publishing awards: The Excellence in Publishing Award; The Excellence in Children’s Publishing Award; The Excellence in Publishing Award, translation category; The Excellence in Publishing Award, digital platform category; and The Excellence in Publishing Award, Saudi content category.

"At ROSHN, our dedication goes beyond business benchmarks; it's about empowering minds, heartening experiences, and elevating the quality of life across the Kingdom. By ardently supporting pivotal cultural events like the Riyadh Book Fair, we're deepening our connection with the rich cultural, artistic, and literary heritage of Saudi society. The event, a beacon of literature's transformative essence, welcomes individuals from every walk of life, emphasizing the enduring allure of books in promoting personal and intellectual growth. With enthusiasm, we look forward to collaborating with authors, publishers, and the broader cultural and creative community, fostering a lifelong love for literature, heritage, arts, and culture. This collaboration signifies our obligation to adding vibrant chapters to Saudi Arabia’s grand cultural tale." said Ghada AlRumayan, ROSHN’s Group Chief Marketing and Communications Officer.

The alliance with the Riyadh Book Fair is a reflection of ROSHN's YUHYEEK Social Responsibility program objective to nurture positive impact within the Kingdom. Through a holistic approach, ROSHN supports various activities that contribute to well-being and prosperity. These span community enrichment, arts and culture cultivation, responsible environmental practices, health and welfare enhancement, and the progression of education and innovation. Highlighted collaborations include the ROSHN Saudi League (RSL), Riyadh Season, the Diriyah Biennale Foundation, RSL Saudi League, and EHSAN Platform.

Central to these activities is ROSHN's belief in the profound impact of knowledge and culture. Books, alongside an array of cultural wisdom, are pivotal in guiding societies past challenges and expanding horizons. Such a commitment provides a foundation for a future filled with continuous learning and enlightenment, mirroring the ambitious aspirations of Vision 2030 in our rapidly advancing world.

