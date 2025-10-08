Aramco employees will be able to purchase off-plan homes in ROSHN Group’s communities

The agreement covers a variety of ROSHN Group communities and units across the Kingdom

Tailored benefits offered to eligible Aramco employees

Riyadh: ROSHN Group, Saudi Arabia’s leading multi-asset real estate developer and a Public Investment Fund (PIF) company, has signed a landmark home ownership program agreement with Aramco, one of the world’s leading integrated energy and chemicals companies, to provide special programs and offers for eligible Aramco employees wishing to buy a home in one of ROSHN Group’s communities.

The agreement builds upon the existing strategic partnership between the two organizations. Under this agreement, Aramco employees enjoy special benefits when purchasing off-plan or under-construction units across most ROSHN communities in various regions of the Kingdom, along with flexible payment plans tailored to their needs.

ROSHN Group’s portfolio, which spans integrated communities in Riyadh, Jeddah, Makkah, and Dhahran, mixed-use destinations such as ROSHN Front and MARAFY, and flagship sports facilities including ROSHN Stadium and Aramco Stadium, demonstrates the Group’s strong commitment to improving quality of life, embedding sustainability across the Kingdom, and helping to raise the homeownership rate to 70%, in alignment with Saudi Vision 2030.